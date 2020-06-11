×
Magufuli poised for landslide win in contested poll

By AFP | October 31st 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Tanzanian President John Magufuli (pictured) and his ruling party were headed for a landslide victory in presidential and parliamentary elections yesterday, which the opposition has roundly rejected, citing fraud such as ballot box stuffing.

Magufuli had the majority of votes with results from 60 per cent of 264 constituencies so far in the election, while his ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi had won all but two of around 200 parliamentary seats announced.

Read More

The near-certain victory will further cement the power of a party which has been in power since independence in 1961 but stands accused of a worrying slide into autocracy under Magufuli who has cracked down on the opposition and free speech.

Magufuli’s main challenger, Chadema party candidate Tundu Lissu, on Thursday declared the results coming in “illegitimate” and urged his supporters to demonstrate peacefully, while asking the international community not to recognise the outcome.

“What happened was not an election, and thus we do not recognise it. We do not accept the result,” Lissu told reporters in Dar-es-Salaam, saying opposition monitors had been barred from entering polling stations and faced other interference.

“What is being presented to the world is a complete fraud. It is not an election.”

The result of presidential elections cannot be contested in Tanzania, though the parliamentary outcome can be challenged.

Lissu, 52, returned to Tanzania in July after three years abroad recovering from 16 bullet wounds sustained in what he believes was a politically-motivated assassination attempt.

His return reinvigorated an opposition demoralised by years of attacks, arrests and a ban on political rallies, with big crowds seen throughout his campaign.

But several opposition MPs lost seats in long-held bastions, such as Chadema chair and lawmaker Freeman Mbowe of Hai in the Kilimanjaro region, and ACT-Wazalendo party leader Zitto Kabwe in Kigoma on the shores of Lake Tanganyika.

Halima Mdee, head of the Chadema woman’s wing, lost her seat in Kawe in Dar-es-Salaam. The US embassy said “irregularities and overwhelming margins of victory raise doubts about the credibility of the results” and the government’s “commitment to democratic values”.

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers

3 days ago

3 days ago

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers
Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

11 days ago

11 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds

12 days ago

12 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

23 days ago

23 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening

Why I won't be marrying my best friend

Why I won't be marrying my best friend
Beryl Wanga Itindi 39 minutes ago
Relationships and social media publicity: Will it always end in tears?

Relationships and social media publicity: Will it always end in tears?
Kirsten Kanja 39 minutes ago
Nowhere to hide for shadowy company owners

Nowhere to hide for shadowy company owners
Wainaina Wambu 39 minutes ago
Aish! Jumwa refused to bathe with salty water in police cell

Aish! Jumwa refused to bathe with salty water in police cell
Joackim Bwana 12 hours ago

