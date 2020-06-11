×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala, South Korea's Myung-hee head-to-head for WTO top job

By Mercy Asamba | October 8th 2020 at 04:25:20 GMT +0300

Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and South Korea's Yoo Myung-hee are the finalists in the race to become the next World Trade Organization Director-General.

It’s now evident the 25-year-old WTO will have its first female leader.

The race had also attracted  Kenya’s Amina Mohamed, United Kingdom’s Liam Fox and Saudi Arabia’s Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijri.

But the trio failed to secure enough support to guarantee their move to the final round of the selection process leaving the two candidates to battle it out the final phase of the race that will kick off later this month and will run all the way to November 6.

The winner will replace Brazilian Roberto Azevedo who stepped down on August 31, 2020, a year before end of his term. He was in office for seven years since 2013.

Read More

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala poses outside a Nigerian diplomatic residence in Chambesy, near Geneva, Switzerland, September 29, 2020.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is a Nigerian-born economist and international development expert.

She served as Nigerian Finance and Foreign Minister. She was appointed as Finance Minister in July 2011 and as foreign affairs minister in June 2006.

According to The Rockefeller Foundation, Okonjo-Iweala previously served as a Managing Director of the World Bank where she had oversight responsibility for the World Bank’s operational portfolio in Africa, South Asia and Europe and Central Asia. She spearheaded several World Bank initiatives to assist low-income countries.

She sits on the Boards of Standard Chartered Bank, Twitter, Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, and the African Risk Capacity.

Born in 1954, Okonjo-Iweala has said the WTO should play a role in helping poorer countries access Covid-19 drugs and vaccines.

Yoo Myung-hee

South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee.

South Korea’s Yoo Myung-hee is an innovator, negotiator, strategist and pioneer in her 25-year career in trade.

She is South Korea’s first female Trade minister. Her life in the Asian country has been defined by Korea's increasing prosperity and growth in the multilateral trading world.

Her biography as outlined by WTO, she has devoted her career to progress in the multilateral trade arena from the early days in 1995 when she took charge of WTO affairs in the Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, through her role as Korea's key FTA strategist to, more recently, negotiator of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the Korea-China FTA and the critical Korea-US (KORUS) FTA renegotiation, among other trade initiatives.

Yoo's belief in the importance of the multilateral system and its constant renewal derives from Korea's position as a major beneficiary of the open trading system represented by WTO.

Related Topics
World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Yoo Myung-hee Nigeria
Share this story
Previous article
No Mesut Ozil in Arsenal’s Europa League squad
Next article
African, UN envoys express 'deep concern' over Ivory Coast vote

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Global athletics icons back Amina for WTO top post
Global athletics icons back Amina for WTO top post

LATEST STORIES

Kenya's Covid-19 cases now more than 40,000
Kenya's Covid-19 cases now more than 40,000

CHECKPOINT

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

1 day ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

2 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

9 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto
Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

13 days ago

Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Nyamira Town sheds backward tag as real estate booms

Nyamira Town sheds backward tag as real estate booms
Steve Mokaya 6 hours ago
Moving without tears: The rise and rise of professional movers

Moving without tears: The rise and rise of professional movers
Peter Theuri 7 hours ago
Kenyans withdraw Sh59b after economy re-opened

Kenyans withdraw Sh59b after economy re-opened
Dominic Omondi 8 hours ago
Bitter taste in tea bonus that has kept farmers off plucking

Bitter taste in tea bonus that has kept farmers off plucking
Lydiah Nyawira and Boniface Gikandi 16 hours ago

Read More

Palestinian village installs cameras, accusing Israeli settlers of attacks

World

Palestinian village installs cameras, accusing Israeli settlers of attacks

Palestinian village installs cameras, accusing Israeli settlers of attacks

China's experimental COVID-19 vaccine appears safe: study

World

China's experimental COVID-19 vaccine appears safe: study

China's experimental COVID-19 vaccine appears safe: study

Tasmanian Devils set paw on mainland Australia after 3,000 years

World

Tasmanian Devils set paw on mainland Australia after 3,000 years

Tasmanian Devils set paw on mainland Australia after 3,000 years

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.