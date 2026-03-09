Kenya risks diplomatic, economic sanctions due to documents scandal, experts warn

Audio By Vocalize

Security analysts now warn that the passports controversy could expose the country to international scrutiny. [File, Standard]

A US-based global human rights organisation is now calling on the international community to hold Kenya accountable for issuing passports to people linked to Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

On Friday, the Human Rights Foundation (HRF) released a statement expressing alarm over reports that Kenya issued passports to “a sanctioned Sudanese war-financier and other individuals linked to Sudan’s genocidal RSF”.

In the statement, HRF said the reports are another troubling twist in President William Ruto’s controversial alliance with the RSF, implicating authorities in aiding the paramilitary group’s sanctions evasion.

The US intelligence agency claims that Algoney Hamdan Daglo holds two passports: a Kenyan and a Sudanese passport and two identity cards, one from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and another from Sudan.

According to a UN report, the most visible evidence of Kenya’s support for RSF’s activities constitute war crimes against civilians in El Fasher, Sudan.

Kenya has been thrust into the spotlight after revelations that foreigners—some allegedly linked to criminal or extremist networks—may have fraudulently obtained Kenyan passports.

Security analysts now warn that the controversy not only raises serious national security concerns but could also expose the country to international scrutiny.

This, they argue, could also invite global sanctions that would ultimately affect ordinary citizens.

George Musamali, a security expert warned that the alleged issuance of Kenyan documents to foreigners from countries associated with terrorism risks placing the country in an awkward diplomatic and security position.

According to him, the practice undermines the integrity of Kenya’s identification systems and raises doubts about the credibility of travel documents worldwide.

He believes that the revelations may see authentic identity document holders subjected to stricter screening, delays, or additional scrutiny, potentially affecting thousands of law-abiding citizens at the international level.

“It means that we are collaborating with countries that have been already marked as countries that are sponsoring terrorism,” he told The Standard.

“That puts a very bad mark on us and will increase scrutiny on Kenyan passport holders whenever they travel outside the country,” he added.

Musamali associated the situation to corruption in government structures.

“Corruption has always been one of our biggest challenges,” he said.

Musamali also pointed to claims that some Burundians, Rwandese, and the Democratic Republic of Congo nationals have acquired Kenyan identification documents through questionable means.

The claims, he said, suggest that the problem may not be isolated but part of a broader systemic failure.

Kenyan identification documents are normally subject to rigorous vetting procedures, especially for people from border regions.

The process often involves security agencies such as the National Intelligence Service to verify an applicant’s background before documents are issued.

“IDs and passports are controlled and accountable documents. You cannot just issue them without proper vetting,” said Musamali.

Another security analyst Chris Otieno echoed the concerns, saying the issue has far-reaching consequences beyond national security.

He warned that Kenya could face international sanctions if it is proven that individuals involved in criminal networks obtained Kenyan passports.

According to Otieno, sanctions imposed by powerful countries can trigger ripple effects across the economy, including increased trade restrictions, higher insurance costs for shipping, and rising fuel prices.

Such outcomes, he argues, would raise the cost of living for ordinary Kenyans.

“When sanctions come, they affect everyone,” Otieno said. “The cost of doing business goes up, fuel prices rise, and life becomes more expensive for common citizens.”

Otieno also raised questions about the government’s silence since the issue emerged, describing the lack of an official response as troubling and suggested it may indicate that authorities have prior knowledge of the matter.

“Silence can be a strategy,” he said. “When the people who are supposed to speak about it remain quiet, it raises even more questions.”

Global Peace Foundation Executive Director Daniel Juma also contends that the act “devalues” the country’s documents.

“The Kenyan passport has always been a very respected, and valuable document. So the more you continue doing this, it basically devalues it,” Juma said. “This is causing harm to the Kenyan passport.”

He said the authorities involved must take responsibility over the scandal.

“People in those offices should know that they are doing harm to the Kenyan passport and they must be held accountable,” he noted.

They now warn that failure to address the passport allegations decisively could further damage the country’s global standing even as the agree that urgent action is necessary.

Musamali suggested a comprehensive audit of all recently issued identification documents, followed by the revocation and public gazettement of any found to have been obtained fraudulently.

He also proposed that individuals who acquired such documents illegally should be expelled from the country.