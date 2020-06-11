×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Moscow extends school holiday over coronavirus

By Reuters | September 29th 2020 at 12:40:00 GMT +0300

FILE PHOTO: A teacher wears a face mask as she stands next to first graders during a ceremony marking the start of the new school year, as schools reopen after the summer break and the lockdown due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow, Russia September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

 

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin extended an upcoming school holiday by a week on Tuesday to limit the spread of the coronavirus, days after sources told Reuters the capital’s hospitals had been told to free up hundreds of beds.

The Kremlin said last week it did not plan to impose severe lockdown restrictions despite a growing number of new cases of COVID-19, but Sobyanin advised anyone with chronic health problems or those older than 65 to stay home.

On Tuesday, Sobyanin said students would be off from school from Oct. 5-18, and urged parents to keep their children at home.

“Today a significant proportion of the sick - who are often asymptomatic - are children,” Sobyanin said on his website.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

“When they come home, they easily transmit the virus to adults and elderly family members who get much sicker.”

The upsurge in Moscow has escalated since Russia reopened schools on Sept. 1. The number of new daily infections has more than doubled compared to late August.

The rouble nosedived on Tuesday, hitting 93 against the euro and continuing its sharp downward trajectory from the previous two trading sessions. The falls were due to concern over the rising rate of infections as well as clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh just beyond Russia’s southern border.

With 1,167,805 cases, Russia has the world’s fourth-highest number of infections. On Tuesday, the authorities said that 160 had died from the virus in the last 24 hours, pushing the country’s official death toll to 20,545.

COVID-19 infections have been rising across Europe in the weeks since the start of the new academic year and some other countries, such as Britain, have also considered extending October school holidays to try to slow the spread.

Related Topics
Moscow Covid-19 School re-opening
Share this story
Previous article
Two police officers arrested over murder of a farmer
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Testing drive unveiled as virus deaths pass one million
Testing drive unveiled as virus deaths pass one million

LATEST STORIES

ODM richer than Jubilee on paper as financial statement out
ODM richer than Jubilee on paper as financial statement out

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Kenya’s most savvy investors

Kenya’s most savvy investors
Dominic Omondi 3 hours ago
My one year in Kenya's retail madhouse

My one year in Kenya's retail madhouse
Wainaina Wambu 3 hours ago
Why the term hustler is gaining currency in Kenya

Why the term hustler is gaining currency in Kenya
XN Iraki 5 hours ago
Most wanted man Surur fights extradition

Most wanted man Surur fights extradition
Kamau Muthoni 12 hours ago

Read More

UK eyes tougher Covid-19 restrictions for England as outbreak spreads

Europe

UK eyes tougher Covid-19 restrictions for England as outbreak spreads

UK eyes tougher Covid-19 restrictions for England as outbreak spreads

'Disorder, debacle, rebellion': backers turn on Britain's PM

Europe

'Disorder, debacle, rebellion': backers turn on Britain's PM

'Disorder, debacle, rebellion': backers turn on Britain's PM

Putin calls for reset in cyber ties with U.S., no election meddling: Kremlin

Europe

Putin calls for reset in cyber ties with U.S., no election meddling: Kremlin

Putin calls for reset in cyber ties with U.S., no election meddling: Kremlin

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.