×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Thailand takes first legal action against Facebook, Twitter over content

By Reuters | September 24th 2020 at 09:45:06 GMT +0300

Thailand began legal action on Thursday against Facebook FB.O and Twitter TWTR.N for ignoring requests to take down content, in its first such move against major internet firms.

The digital ministry filed legal complaints with cybercrime police after the two social media companies missed 15-day deadlines to comply fully with court-issued takedown orders from Aug. 27, the digital minister, Puttipong Punnakanta, said.

No action was taken against Alphabet's Google GOOGL.O as originally suggested, as it took down all the YouTube videos specified in the order late on Wednesday, Puttipong said.

“This is the first time we’re using the Computer Crime Act to take action against platforms for not complying with court orders,” Puttipong told reporters.

“Unless the companies send their representatives to negotiate, police can bring criminal cases against them. But if they do, and acknowledge the wrongdoing, we can settle on fines.”

He did not disclose details of the content or say what laws it had violated. The complaints were against the U.S. parent companies and not their Thai subsidiaries, he said.

The ministry will file more such takedown requests to Facebook, Twitter, and Google, asking them to remove more than 3,000 items from their platforms, with content ranging from pornography to criticism of the monarchy, Puttipong said.

Twitter declined to comment, while Facebook and Google did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Thailand has a tough lese majeste law that prohibits insulting the monarchy. The Computer Crime Act, which outlaws the uploading of information that is false or affects national security, has also been used to prosecute online criticism of the royal family.

In recent years, authorities have filed court orders with requests to social media platforms to restrict or remove perceived royal insults and other illegal content like gambling or copyright violations.

Under the Act, ignoring a court order can result in a fine of up to 200,000 baht ($6,347), then 5,000 baht ($159) per day until the order is observed.

The ministry also filed separate cybercrime complaints against five people who it said criticised the monarchy on Facebook and Twitter during a major anti-government demonstration at the weekend, Puttipong said.

Related Topics
Facebook Twitter Thailand
Share this story
Previous article
Nakuru rent slump dims outlook for landlords
Next article
Tokyo 2021 Olympic athletes would face tracking apps

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Tokyo 2021 Olympic athletes would face tracking apps
Tokyo 2021 Olympic athletes would face tracking apps

LATEST STORIES

No more sex on the Bench, in proposed code of conduct for Judiciary
No more sex on the Bench, in proposed code of conduct for Judiciary

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The biggest ‘meat eating’ festival that makes elders

The biggest ‘meat eating’ festival that makes elders
Peterson Githaiga 1 hour ago
Pianist with an open mind to his own stylistic directions

Pianist with an open mind to his own stylistic directions
Murimi Eston 1 hour ago
Moi’s instruments of power intact, claims elders’ council

Moi’s instruments of power intact, claims elders’ council
Julius Chepkwony 2 hours ago
What a bam bam! Singer dies but his hit song plays on

What a bam bam! Singer dies but his hit song plays on
Allan Mungai 2 hours ago

Read More

Advertisers agree deal with social media on steps to curb harmful content

World

Advertisers agree deal with social media on steps to curb harmful content

Advertisers agree deal with social media on steps to curb harmful content

Tesla's 'Battery Day' drives reality check for recent share surge

World

Tesla's 'Battery Day' drives reality check for recent share surge

Tesla's 'Battery Day' drives reality check for recent share surge

Colleges reopenings in-person likely added 3,000 US COVID-19 cases per day: study

World

Colleges reopenings in-person likely added 3,000 US COVID-19 cases per day: study

Colleges reopenings in-person likely added 3,000 US COVID-19 cases per day: study

Huawei's supply chain has been 'attacked', says chairman

World

Huawei's supply chain has been 'attacked', says chairman

Huawei's supply chain has been 'attacked', says chairman

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.