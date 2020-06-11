×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Australia saves 25 stranded pilot whales, rescue efforts continue

By Reuters | September 22nd 2020 at 02:44:04 GMT +0300

Police officers are seen on a boat near stranding whales in MacQuarie Heads, Tasmania, Australia in this picture obtained from social media dated September 22, 2020. RYAN BLOOMFIELD /via REUTERS

Rescuers set free around 25 whales on Tuesday that were marooned on a sandbar off the remote west coast of Tasmania in one of Australia’s worst beaching events, and hope to save more in coming days.

Government scientists said about 90 of the 270-strong pod of pilot whales have died since they were spotted from the air in shallow water off the rugged coastline on Monday.

Footage showed large numbers of the animals prone on a wide sandbar at Macquarie Harbour, about 200 kms (120 miles) northwest of the state capital Hobart, while others floundered in slightly deeper water.

Rescuers had to get in the icy water to attach the whales, a species of oceanic dolphin that grow to 7 metres (23 ft) long and can weigh up to 3 tonnes, to slings and then guide the animals as boats dragged them out to deeper water.

“We settled on a method where we get a sling placed under the whale, that’s attached to a boat (and) we also have crew in the water,” said Nic Deka, a regional manager of Tasmania’s Parks and Wildlife Service, at a news conference.

More than 60 people are involved in the rescue effort, including local fishermen and volunteers. They wore wetsuits and were working in shifts to prevent hypothermia.

Scientists do not know why whales, which travel together in pods, sometimes beach themselves but they are known to follow a leader, as well as gather around an injured or distressed whale.

Kris Carlyon, a wildlife biologist with the state government conservation agency, said rescuers would give a new estimate of how many whales had died on Wednesday, but expected to free the remaining animals at a higher rate.

“We’re dealing with large, distressed animals, for several days at a time, and it does take an emotional toll sometimes,” Carlyon said. “This is a natural event so we can accept that we’re going to lose some animals. We’re focusing on having as many survivors as we can.

Related Topics
Whales Australia Climate changem
Share this story
Previous article
EADB defends judge Tuju wants fired over Sh1.6b case
Next article
Uganda resumes open air sports activities amid COVID-19

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Uganda resumes open air sports activities amid COVID-19
Uganda resumes open air sports activities amid COVID-19

LATEST STORIES

Muturi vows court action against Maraga’s ‘dangerous’ advice
Muturi vows court action against Maraga’s ‘dangerous’ advice

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

When break-ups turn into ‘social media wars’

When break-ups turn into ‘social media wars’
Brian Guserwa 4 hours ago
Virus disruption chance to reinvent our tourism sector

Virus disruption chance to reinvent our tourism sector
XN Iraki 6 hours ago
This man Havi: Is he the small axe felling big trees?

This man Havi: Is he the small axe felling big trees?
Everlyne Kwamboka and Kamau Muthoni 8 hours ago
From retail to oil: How France is charming its way into Kenya

From retail to oil: How France is charming its way into Kenya
Dominic Omondi 9 hours ago

Read More

TikTok proposes social media coalition to curb harmful content

World

TikTok proposes social media coalition to curb harmful content

TikTok proposes social media coalition to curb harmful content

Australia attempts to rescue hundreds of stranded pilot whales

World

Australia attempts to rescue hundreds of stranded pilot whales

Australia attempts to rescue hundreds of stranded pilot whales

Deer bucks the odds to escape French hunters

World

Deer bucks the odds to escape French hunters

Deer bucks the odds to escape French hunters

Poor populations bear most brunt of climate change- study

World

Poor populations bear most brunt of climate change- study

Poor populations bear most brunt of climate change- study

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.