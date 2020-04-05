Suicide attack in northern Cameroon kills five civilians

SEE ALSO: State freezes assets of nine ‘terror financiers’Boukar Medjeweh, the mayor of Mozogo in the same region, confirmed that five people had been killed. Attacks in this border region have become increasingly frequent in recent months, as they have all around the Lake Chad region along the Nigeria-Chad and Nigeria-Niger borders. Friday’s attack came six weeks after another assault in the same region on a camp for people at Nguetchewe who had already been forced to flee their homes by the violence. Two young suicide bombers killed 18 people and wounded another 15. Boko Haram’s deadly campaign began in 2009 in the northeast of Nigeria before spreading to neighbouring countries including Cameroon, Niger and Chad.
