';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Flash floods kill 100 in Afghan city

By AFP | August 26th 2020 at 06:27:07 GMT +0300

A resident clears mud in Charikar after flash floods killed nearly 50 people. [AFP]
Rescue workers in Afghanistan searched Wednesday for survivors of flash floods that killed at least 100 people and destroyed hundreds of houses in a city north of Kabul, officials said.

Troops pulled dozens of victims from the rubble of collapsed buildings in Charikar, capital of Parwan province, after torrential overnight rains fuelled fierce floods that swept through the city.

Officials and witnesses said many children were among the dead. 

Local resident Mohamed Qasim, a 45-year-old farmer, told AFP that 11 members of his family were killed in the floods.

SEE ALSO: Floods in Sudan kill over 60 since July

"My sister, her husband, two of their daughters and their children were all sleeping in one house," Qasim said. 

"When the flood hit, the house collapsed on them. Eleven members of my family were killed, most of them my nieces and nephews."

Piles of rocks from destroyed buildings were scattered across the city, with roads blocked by mud and debris and cars flipped on their side.

Afghanistan's state ministry for disaster management said the death toll from the floods had risen to 100, with about 100 other people injured and nearly 500 houses destroyed in the floods.

In parts of Charikar anxious residents gathered to see if rescue workers using heavy machinery would be able to pull loved ones from the wreckage. 

SEE ALSO: More than 170 dead in Yemen floods

Many residents stood on rooftops under continued heavy rain, holding on to their salvaged belongings. 

Emergency relief ordered

"I was alone when the flood hit. I grabbed the window and was holding it for two hours until the neighbours came to rescue me," said 70-year-old Hamida. 

"I lost everything, my jewellery, money and all my property."

Flash floods were also reported in other provinces -- including Nangarhar, Panjshir, Wardak, Loghar, Paktika and Kapisa -- but there were no reports of casualties, the disaster management ministry said.

SEE ALSO: Afghan assembly approves release of 400 'hard-core' Taliban prisoners

Torrential downpours and flash floods kill scores of people annually in Afghanistan.

Many poorly built homes, mostly in rural areas, are at risk of collapse during the rains in the impoverished country.

Earlier this month, 16 people, including 15 children, were killed and dozens of houses were destroyed when flash floods ravaged a village in the eastern province of Nangarhar.

Heavy monsoon rains have also wrought havoc on neighbouring Pakistan, with authorities in the southern city of Karachi reporting 30 deaths over the past three weeks from flood-related incidents, including injuries from collapsed buildings, drownings and electrocutions.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had ordered emergency relief to be sent to Charikar, the presidential palace said in a statement.

Related Topics
Flash Floods Floods Afghanistan Kabul
Share this story
Previous article
Explainer: Rules of proof - How World Athletics bodies prove an athlete is doping
Next article
Access to State info is every citizen's right

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Floods kill one, destroy homes in Baringo
Floods kill one, destroy homes in Baringo

LATEST STORIES

Uhuru says infections 'manageable' as 213 new cases reported
Uhuru says infections 'manageable' as 213 new cases reported

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Step of faith: From bank's job to an established entrepreneur

Step of faith: From bank's job to an established entrepreneur
Caroline Kim 9 hours ago
Inside sect whose adherents shun medication, don’t vote

Inside sect whose adherents shun medication, don’t vote
Philip Muasya 10 hours ago
Kenya’s nuclear energy plan is a very bad idea

Kenya’s nuclear energy plan is a very bad idea
Mwakio Tole 19 hours ago
Man’s appetite for land spoils wildebeest party

Man’s appetite for land spoils wildebeest party

Caroline Chebet 19 hours ago

Read More

South Korean students forced online as global virus crisis deepens

World

South Korean students forced online as global virus crisis deepens

South Korean students forced online as global virus crisis deepens
Michelle Obama launches scathing attack on Trump

World

Michelle Obama launches scathing attack on Trump

Michelle Obama presses fight for Biden with scathing attack on Trump
India sends team to Mauritius to tackle oil spill

World

India sends team to Mauritius to tackle oil spill

India sends team to Mauritius to tackle oil spill
Twitter to expand rules against misinformation on mail-in ballots, early voting

World

Twitter to expand rules against misinformation on mail-in ballots, early voting

Twitter to expand rules against misinformation on mail-in ballots, early voting
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.