From rot to revenue: How farmers are redefining waste into wealth

Women from Manga cooperative group in Nyamira county doing value addition from Banana waste. [Graham Kajilwa]

As the world grapples with the realities of resource depletion, pollution and climate change, a new way of thinking about production and consumption is taking root; the circular economy.

Unlike the traditional “take–make–dispose” approach that drains natural resources and leaves behind mountains of waste, the circular model focuses on keeping materials in use for as long as possible. It’s about designing waste out of the system, finding value in by-products, and regenerating rather than depleting what the planet provides.