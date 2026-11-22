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Chesang accused Governor George Natembeya of making remarks he described as inflammatory and alleged that the governor was mobilising young people and groups he described as goons to target other leaders online. [Edwin Nyarangi, Standard]

Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang has called on security agencies and the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to investigate rising ethnic tensions in the county.

Chesang accused Governor George Natembeya of making remarks he described as inflammatory and alleged that the governor was mobilising young people and groups he described as goons to target other leaders online.

The Senator who was speaking to Journalists in Nairobi warned that escalating political tensions in the county were driving away investors and disrupting business activity in Trans Nzoia, one of Kenya’s key food-producing counties.

“I am calling on the National Cohesion and Integration Commission to take action over rising ethnic tensions in Trans Nzoia County which is cosmopolitan and the food basket of Kenya, we cannot afford to allow that to thrive in the county as the general election nears,” said Chesang.

The Senator also condemned the recent attack on blogger Amos Masika, whom he described as a close aide to the governor calling for thorough investigation and action to be taken against all those involved in the crime which left Masika badly injured.

Chesang said that Masika had to be taken to the neighbouring Uasin Gishu County for treatment because he could not get the care he needed in Trans Nzoia County which shows that the medical sector has been neglected by the Natembeya administration.

“Masika’s transfer to Uasin Gishu County for medical treatment has exposed gaps in Trans Nzoia county’s health services, Governor Natembeya has given priority to political battles over improving healthcare for residents,” said Chesang.

The Senator and the Governor have been engaged in political rivalry for the last one year with Chesang accusing Natembeya for lining up candidates from ethnic community to contest for all elective position in the coming general election despite the are being cosmopolitan.

Natembeya has in return vowed to ensure that the Senator who is a close ally of President William Ruto is not re-elected calling on area residents to vote in candidates allied to the Linda Mwananchi Movement for all elective positions.