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China led by Xi Jinping, Russia under Vladimir Putin, and the United States with Donald Trump as president practically rule the world; each has characteristics that explain its geopolitical behaviour. [AFP]

China led by Xi Jinping, Russia under Vladimir Putin, and the United States with Donald Trump as president practically rule the world; each has characteristics that explain its geopolitical behaviour. The US, imagining itself a reincarnation of both ancient Athens and Rome, throws its weight around.

Russia has a survival instinct arising from 19Xith and 20th Century French and German invasions through Eastern Europe, and is jittery about Eastern Europe.

China, having previously made the mistake of ignoring ‘barbarians’ at the gate, harps on the Century of Humiliation to determine how it relates to others.

Xi seized the initiative to implement Putin’s idea of the big three meeting and offered to host the ‘summit’ at Shenzhen, Guangdong Province on November 19, 2026 which, by design, dwarfed nearby Hong Kong, a symbol of previous British dominance.

The ‘summit’ resembled Yalta in 1945 with Xi as Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Trump as geopolitical dealer Winston Churchill, and Putin as Joseph Stalin as stubborn protector of Russian sense of security. Although there was no European territory to divide, it marked a moment of geopolitical reality that China was calling the shots.

European Union

“Our positive interaction is not optional, but a must,” host Xi declared as Trump announced that Schenzhen was “uniquely positioned” to sort out issues. This feeling of Triad togetherness sidelines former great powers, mostly members of the European Union (EU) reducing them to receiving messages that they no longer count in global configurations.

For roughly five centuries, as of 1500, a period in which the Europeans made ‘race’ the main currency of human relations, they dominated the world. They had created a new self-identity of being superior to all other people even as they competed to loot the rest of the world.

To re-invent themselves, they destroyed records to erase the achievements of other peoples from human consciousness.

For instance, as WEB DuBois noted, attempts to migrate ancient Egypt from Africa into a mental Europe went together with the Atlantic Slave Trade.

Since the war that Adolf Hitler started on account of racial superiority destroyed race as reason for world dominance, Europe collapsed but remained with its memories of slave trade and colonialism that are under attack through the campaigns for ‘reparations’.

The Triad emerged out of the ashes of European imperialism. First was the US, a cultural extension of Europe and racist proclivities, transformed its European ‘parents’ into vassals while supposedly protecting them from an ideological threat coming from the Soviet Union or Vladimir Lenin’s Bolsheviks in Russia. After winning the Cold War, its leaders behaved like the Athenians and Romans and tried to force others into conformity with American wishes.

Global power

Having inherited ‘mother’ England’s Russo-phobia, Americans, like Roman Senator Cato’s fear of Carthage rising again, worried that Russia might revamp itself back into a global power.

Imperialism, called globalisation, and fear of revived Russia are thus responsible for the unending wars in Europe and Middle East in which all the parties involved believe they are fighting existential wars.

Trump, responsible for the war in the Middle East, especially on Iran, also downgraded anti-Russian obsession and gets along with Putin. The two, Putin and Trump, seemingly share a mind-frame in which Americans keep the West and Russians would keep the East.

Unlike Carthage, Russia did not stay dead. Instead, it recovered and rose above the Cold War humiliation, asserted itself on the world stage and even practices ‘ice cream diplomacy’ on African leaders.

Engaging in what it believes is an existential war arising from hostile North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) encroachment, Russia survives prolonged European hostile sanctions and big supply of finances and advanced weapons to Ukraine and led to three unexpected consequences.

First, it disunited the Conceptual West whose bellicose leaders have since toned down bellicosity and blame Trump for their failure to fix the Russians.

Second, the US sought Russian oil assistance which Putin readily provided to relieve Trump’s desperate America.

Third, survival and the West’s deteriorating economies gradually enable Russia to force peace negotiations on its terms.

The Putin-Trump understanding does not bother China. Obsessed with ‘Carthagianising’ Russia, and imbued with inherent racism in the Euro mind, the West had ignored warnings from the likes of Chicago’s John Mearsheimer that the real threat to Western interests was China rather than a weakened Russia.

China took advantage of the West’s geopolitical short sightedness to entrench itself globally and still identifies itself with the Global South, despite its current economic and political power position; it lets the US and Russia compete over the spoils in the West.

China had learned hard lessons from its 15th to 19th Century self-delusion that it did not need anything from those it termed ‘barbarians’.

To gain balance of trade advantage over China, British ‘barbarians’ had forced the Chinese into drug addiction and subjected China to a ‘Century of Humiliation’. It ended in October 1949 when Mao Ze Dung, at the gates of the Forbidden City, proclaimed a ‘Peoples Republic of China’ at Tiananmen Square.

The ‘Century of Humiliation’ became a creed in the New China never be forgotten while operating in the global arena.

While Mao established political New China, his revolutionary comrade, Deng Xiaoping, transformed China’s economy, and revolutionary princeling Xi made China a geopolitical power house. They all were true Leninists, avoiding excessive dogma in order to adjust to the realities of the day while remaining focused on the communistic objective.

Deng adopted capitalistic economic practices, calling it Socialism with Chinese Characteristics, to serve communistic political ends. When in 1989 some Chinese intellectuals at Tiananmen Square confused issues and threatened the communist State by trying to imitate the Soviet Union’s Mikhael Gorbachev in seemingly craving for Western praises, he ruthlessly crushed them.

Deng laid the economic foundations on which Xi thrives in remaking the world, China-style.

A true Leninist, Xi adjusts to the realities of the day while remaining true to China’s communist interests. Reading and thinking big, he anticipates physical or intellectual threats. He thus quickly dismissed Graham T Alison’s ‘Thucydides Trap’ notions that implied possible US-China war because the US was a declining power and China was rising.

In rejecting such Harvadian war mongering possibilities, Xi concentrated on promoting the idea of global ‘common destiny’ in order to avoid war and advance Chinese interests. The Shenzhen Triad Summit is part of his grand strategy while Trump and Putin are immersed into deep unending wars.

Shenzhen marked an attitudinal shift in world geopolitics, sidelined Europeans, uplifted Xi as world leader, and legitimised Trump and Putin. .

In contrast, Canada’s Mark Carney, a man that former US Secretary of State Hilary Clinton called the new leader of the ‘free world’ appeared content with his place. He and Australia’s Anthony Albanese were at Schenzhen to cut deals with Xi.

Cultural extensions

Joking about Albanese being “a China hand” because of frequent visits, Xi noted that they “have jointly promoted the full turnaround of China-Australia relations.”

Like the United States, Canada and Australia, are cultural extensions of European imperialism outside Europe.

The Xi-Trump-Putin summit issued a four point “Peace Declaration” to symbolise big power unity while downplaying differences.

They glossed over UN Reforms, called for free flow of oil, said that nuclear wars should never be fought, and berated the International Criminal Court for over-stretching its mandate in ignoring state immunities and sovereignty.

Declaring the meeting ‘historic’, they were pleased that they had changed perceptions on how world politics operates. The West had stopped being the geopolitical global centre.