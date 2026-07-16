Church urges Murkomen to name leaders sponsoring violence

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Bishop Ignatius Wanjala of the Revival Prophetic Living Ministries addresses the press in Bungoma during the church's 18th anniversary celebrations. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

The government has been told to take action against politicians accused of financing goons and inciting violence.

The clergy called on Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to publicly expose those behind the anarchy and ensure they are prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Speaking in Bungoma on Thursday during the 18th Anniversary celebrations of the Revival Prophetic Living Ministries, Bishop Ignatius Wanjala condemned the recent wave of political violence across the country, warning that, if left unchecked, it could plunge the nation into instability.

Bishop Wanjala challenged the Interior CS to make public the names of leaders allegedly sponsoring violence and disrupting peaceful political activities, saying Kenyans deserve accountability and justice.

His remarks come days after Interior CS Murkomen warned that the government was in possession of information on individuals behind political chaos and indicated that they could soon be named publicly.

The bishop stressed that every political party and leader has a constitutional right to traverse any part of the country to popularize their agenda and seek support from locals without intimidation or interference.

He further urged Kenyans to reject tribal politics and leaders who promote hatred and division for personal political gain.

"It is very unfortunate that some leaders are allegedly sponsoring goons to disrupt church gatherings, political meetings and businesses, leaving innocent Kenyans injured and living in fear," Wanjala said.

He noted that Kenya has long been regarded as a peaceful and democratic nation governed by the rule of law and called on all political players to safeguard that legacy.

"Kenya is a peaceful country governed by laws and institutions. Let us uphold peace, respect one another and conduct our political activities in a manner that promotes national unity," he added.

The cleric also appealed to politicians and aspirants seeking various elective seats to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could heighten political tensions ahead of the next general election.

"The manner in which some leaders are engaging in politics gives the impression that the general election is around the corner, yet we still have ample time before the next polls. There is no need to create unnecessary tension among Kenyans," he said.

Bishop Wanjala also cautioned the youth against allowing themselves to be manipulated by politicians to engage in violence and criminal activities, warning that they are often abandoned once political interests have been achieved.

He urged young people to become ambassadors of peace and resist being used as tools for political confrontation.

At the same time, the bishop called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Erastus Ethekon to firmly enforce electoral laws and take action against leaders found culpable of incitement and violence.

"The future of this country largely depends on how our institutions uphold justice and fairness. The law must apply equally to everyone regardless of their political status," Wanjala stated.

He emphasized that peace, unity and respect for the rule of law remain critical ingredients for Kenya's democratic growth and economic development.