Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Three killed, scores injured in road accident on BungomaEldoret highway

By Benard Lusigi and Jackline Inyanji | Jun. 28, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Three people died on the spot while scores were injured in a grisly road accident at Chimoi along the Bungoma–Eldoret highway on Saturday evening.

The accident involved a trailer ferrying logs and a 14-seater matatu that was travelling from Nairobi. Witnesses said the driver of the trailer lost control of the vehicle while attempting to overtake before it overturned and landed on the matatu.

Motorists and residents helped to rescue passengers who were trapped inside the matatu before emergency responders arrived.

Witnesses claimed that the driver of the trailer was speeding when the brakes failed as it approached the notorious Chimoi Bridge.

Simeon Wafula, who witnessed the accident, said the driver lost control while overtaking a saloon car.

"The trailer was moving at high speed while trying to overtake a saloon car along Chimoi Bridge before the driver lost control of the vehicle and landed on the North Rift Shuttle which was travelling from Nairobi. The truck was overloaded with logs, and the accident caused heavy traffic along the road," said Wafula.

Rescue efforts were hampered by the weight of the trailer, as emergency teams and the public strived to rescue the trapped passengers.

Another witness, Mary Nanzala, described the scene as chaotic, saying some victims remained trapped for a long time before they were rescued.

"Some passengers remained stuck inside the wreckage as emergency teams struggled to reach them due to the weight of the overturned trailer. Enough is enough. We don't want police laxity. We have lost many lives on this road, and we are calling for urgent intervention from the Transport Ministry," she said.

The accident once again raised concerns over the safety of the Bungoma–Eldoret highway, particularly at Chimoi Bridge, which residents described as a notorious black spot.

Locals called on the government to expand and dual the Nairobi–Malaba highway, arguing that the narrow bridge and increasing traffic have contributed to accidents crashes over the years.

"The road should be expanded since we have lost many lives here. The bridge is also narrow, and we continue losing more lives. If the Nairobi–Malaba road is dualled, we won't continue experiencing these tragedies," Nanzala added.

Residents also criticised police officers for dispersing residents who had joined rescue efforts.

The injured were rushed to various hospitals for treatment as police launched investigations into the cause of the accident.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Bungoma–Eldoret Highway Chimoi Bridge Nairobi–Malaba Highway Chimoi Accident
.

Latest Stories

Ogamba to principals: Let students participate in co-curricular activities
Ogamba to principals: Let students participate in co-curricular activities
Education
By Mike Kihaki
1 hr ago
When love became heroin: The hidden crisis facing women at the coast
Health & Science
By Eunice Omollo
1 hr ago
Muchina reports billboard vandalism
Politics
By James Munyeki
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Spending spree: Counties spend Sh13b on travel as major projects stall, bills mount
By Edwin Nyarangi 1 hr ago
Spending spree: Counties spend Sh13b on travel as major projects stall, bills mount
SHA system glitches disrupt hospitals
By Mercy Kahenda 1 hr ago
SHA system glitches disrupt hospitals
Kerich's US illness claim fails to sway court
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Kerich's US illness claim fails to sway court
Digging one hole to fill another? Kenya's Eurobond buyback game
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Digging one hole to fill another? Kenya's Eurobond buyback game
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved