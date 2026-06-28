Three killed, scores injured in road accident on BungomaEldoret highway

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Three people died on the spot while scores were injured in a grisly road accident at Chimoi along the Bungoma–Eldoret highway on Saturday evening.

The accident involved a trailer ferrying logs and a 14-seater matatu that was travelling from Nairobi. Witnesses said the driver of the trailer lost control of the vehicle while attempting to overtake before it overturned and landed on the matatu.

Motorists and residents helped to rescue passengers who were trapped inside the matatu before emergency responders arrived.

Witnesses claimed that the driver of the trailer was speeding when the brakes failed as it approached the notorious Chimoi Bridge.

Simeon Wafula, who witnessed the accident, said the driver lost control while overtaking a saloon car.

"The trailer was moving at high speed while trying to overtake a saloon car along Chimoi Bridge before the driver lost control of the vehicle and landed on the North Rift Shuttle which was travelling from Nairobi. The truck was overloaded with logs, and the accident caused heavy traffic along the road," said Wafula.

Rescue efforts were hampered by the weight of the trailer, as emergency teams and the public strived to rescue the trapped passengers.

Another witness, Mary Nanzala, described the scene as chaotic, saying some victims remained trapped for a long time before they were rescued.

"Some passengers remained stuck inside the wreckage as emergency teams struggled to reach them due to the weight of the overturned trailer. Enough is enough. We don't want police laxity. We have lost many lives on this road, and we are calling for urgent intervention from the Transport Ministry," she said.

The accident once again raised concerns over the safety of the Bungoma–Eldoret highway, particularly at Chimoi Bridge, which residents described as a notorious black spot.

Locals called on the government to expand and dual the Nairobi–Malaba highway, arguing that the narrow bridge and increasing traffic have contributed to accidents crashes over the years.

"The road should be expanded since we have lost many lives here. The bridge is also narrow, and we continue losing more lives. If the Nairobi–Malaba road is dualled, we won't continue experiencing these tragedies," Nanzala added.

Residents also criticised police officers for dispersing residents who had joined rescue efforts.

The injured were rushed to various hospitals for treatment as police launched investigations into the cause of the accident.