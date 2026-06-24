Race against time to complete modern Chwele market in Bungoma

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The Sh343 million modern Chwele Market under construction. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

The long wait by traders for completion of the multimillion Chwele modern market in Bungoma County might soon be over following accelerated construction works.

According to the project manager, Derrick Ngoya, they have already covered 68 per cent of the work at the Sh343 million project and the market could be completed sooner than expected. He has urged the over 1, 000 traders who have been pushing for completion of the project to be patient.

“This is one of the government projects under the Ministry of State Department and National Housing under the Economic Stimulus Project. Chwele market is a major project that is impactful to the community. So far, we are at 68 per cent and we are expected to hand over the project by November 2026,” he said.

The Sh343 million modern Chwele Market under construction. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

“Roofing has been done, and we have embarked on civil works. Business people around normally come to check on the progress and they want it completed as soon as possible,” Ngoya noted.

‎He disclosed that they have spent 70 per cent of the time allocated. “Most activities in the critical areas have been done. The community should be assured by December that they will be using the premises,” added Ngoya.

The state-of-the-art facility will feature a wide range of amenities, including modern stalls, cold storage rooms, a standby generator, a conference room, an ICT hub, a mother’s room, revenue offices, a washing area, and designated loading and unloading zones under one roof.

It’s designed to have all that is required for trade to flow smoothly and ensure perishable goods last longer, according to the official. The Sh343 million modern Chwele Market under construction. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

The facility, located strategically near the Uganda border, is expected to improve service delivery, streamline trade, and foster regional economic integration. Chwele is Kenya’s second-largest market with an annual turnover exceeding Sh15 billion.

‎Alice Simiyu, a vegetable vendor, said completion of the market will improve business activities while providing a clean and conducive environment for traders. ‎“They should fast-track its completion so that we move in and occupy space.”

‎The market will also be a key economic powerhouse in the region and spur development and improve livelihoods in Bungoma County. Governor Kenneth Lusaka said Chwele is a critical component of the county’s broader development agenda aimed at boosting local businesses and enhancing cross-border trade.

Lusaka lashed out at the opposition for criticising the performance of the Kenyan government, saying that projects initiated by President William Ruto are progressing well.

“The market being undertaken by the Kenya Kwanza government will serve traders and people from many areas, including Uganda and it’s also a strategic investment for the entire East African region,” said Lusaka.

According to the governor, the project is well aligned with the government’s bottom-up economic policy as it seeks to benefit small-scale traders more by uplifting them economically.

He said his administration was committed to ensuring the completion of all economic transformation projects he had initiated in the county