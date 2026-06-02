Barasa promises free milk for learners in Bungoma if elected governor

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Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa addresses a rally in Kabuchai. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has pledged to introduce a free milk programme for learners across Bungoma County if elected governor in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking at Chebukaka Market in Kabuchai Constituency on Thursday, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) lawmaker said learners from Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) to Grade 9 would receive milk twice a week under his administration.

Barasa said the programme is aimed at improving nutrition, boosting school attendance and enhancing concentration among learners, particularly those from vulnerable families.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa addresses a rally in Kabuchai. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

"We want Bungoma children to study in a conducive environment while at the same time empowering our local farmers through dairy farming," he said.

The gubernatorial aspirant said the programme would also create a market for local dairy farmers.

To ensure a steady supply of milk, he pledged to distribute dairy cows to women's groups and support dairy farming across the county.

According to Barasa, the initiative will help strengthen household incomes while creating employment opportunities for young people involved in milk collection and distribution.

He further announced that expectant mothers and women with babies below six months would also benefit from the free milk programme to improve maternal and child nutrition.

The lawmaker said proper nutrition during pregnancy and a child's early stages of development is critical in improving health outcomes and supporting healthy growth.

As he outlined his development agenda, Barasa pointed to projects implemented during his tenure as Kimilili MP, including education infrastructure projects and the construction of a Huduma Centre in Kimilili town.

"For Bungoma people to believe that I am capable of delivering whatever I am promising, let them look at what I have been able to do in Kimilili in terms of upgrading schools and other infrastructures," he said.

He noted that the Huduma Centre had eased access to government services for residents from Kimilili, Mt Elgon and Tongaren constituencies who previously travelled to Bungoma town.

On housing, the MP promised to eliminate grass-thatched houses across the county through partnerships with development agencies and other stakeholders.

"If elected governor, I will mobilise resources and partner with other people to ensure that those still staying in grass-thatched houses are built decent houses to enjoy life like other people," he said.

Barasa also outlined plans to reform the coffee sector by establishing a brokerage company to negotiate better prices for farmers and purchasing ten trucks to transport coffee to markets outside the county.

He accused middlemen of exploiting coffee farmers through low prices and vowed to ensure growers earn better returns from their produce.

The MP also took a swipe at his gubernatorial rival, Tim Wanyonyi, claiming the Westlands legislator lacks a clear development agenda for Bungoma County.

Barasa was accompanied by his political allies Nancy Kibaba and Jemimah Pkomu during the rally.