Workers dance to 'Vaida' hit as Vihiga hosts Labour Day fete

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Pomp and color characterised the 61st Labor Day Celebrations at Chavakali High School Grounds in Sabatia Constituency, Vihiga County. [Benard Lusigi.]

Hundreds of Kenyan workers streamed into Vihiga County on Friday morning ahead of the national Labour Day celebrations at Friends School Chavakali High School.

The early arrivals set the tone for a colourful gathering marked by corporate identity, placards and coordinated uniforms as workers from various sectors marched into the venue in organised groups.

Participants drawn largely from parastatals, trade unions and major companies filled the grounds, with processions reflecting both celebration and workplace concerns.

Different teams wore uniforms representing their respective institutions, with hospitality workers drawing attention in white chef attire, while others from corporate and industrial sectors appeared in branded outfits highlighting the diversity of Kenya’s workforce at the national event.

Some workers also carried placards calling for improved working conditions, better remuneration and recognition of workers’ contribution to the economy.

Several groups incorporated company products into their processions, using the celebrations to showcase goods such as agricultural produce, pineapples and packaged products—adding a commercial tone to the event.

Speaking to journalists on arrival, Faridi SACCO representative Vallary Nyangweso said workers were hopeful President William Ruto would address wage concerns during his Labour Day speech.

“We expect the President during his speech to say something concerning wages so that at the end of the month, we shall go to the ATM smiling,” he said.

Heavy security was deployed around the venue as authorities prepared for the national celebrations, which were expected to be led by President Ruto. Officers were stationed at strategic points as workers continued streaming in throughout the morning.

Despite the chilly weather, workers braved the cold as music, including the popular ‘Vaida’ hit, filled the air during preparations for the main address.

During the celebrations, COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli hailed the hosting of the 2026 Labour Day celebrations in Vihiga County as a historic moment, noting that it was the first time the national event had been held outside Nairobi since independence.

Speaking at Chavakali Boys High School, Atwoli said the decision followed a formal request by the Vihiga County Government led by Governor Wilber Ottichilo, and was later approved by President William Ruto.

“I thank the President for making sure we are here in Vihiga today. This is a historic fete. If you had not proposed that Labour Day be celebrated in Vihiga, we wouldn’t be here today,” said Atwoli.

He praised the government for decentralising national celebrations, saying the move had allowed workers from outside the capital to directly participate in the national event.

The celebrations brought together thousands of workers from across the country, alongside national and county leaders including Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula.

Labour Day, observed annually on May 1, honours the contribution of workers across all sectors of the economy.