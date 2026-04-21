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Kakamega county disburses Sh12 million grant to women, youth

By Benard Lusigi | Apr. 21, 2026
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Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa (centre) and Matungu MP Peter Nabulindo (left) during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Sh73 million Matungu Modern Market, on April 21, 2026.  [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard] 

At least 3,000 youth and women have received Sh12 million grant from Kakamega County Government to support their income-generating activities after completing two-year contract of providing cleaning services under Kazi Mashinani Initiative.

The grant was disbursed to 120 groups under the County Youth Services and Women Empowerment Program (CYSWEP) drawn from all the 60 wards in the county with each ward represented by two groups.

Governor Fernandes Barasa said that the grants are aimed at helping beneficiaries move from short-term public service into sustainable self-employment.

"Out of the Sh12 million grant we are issuing to the members of this 3rd cohort of CYSWEP each ward, which has two groups, one for women and the other for the youth, will receive Sh200,000 each to realise their desired income-generating projects they identified, and our officers will be doing monitoring and evaluation to ensure that proper utilisation is ongoing to attract more funding in the future,” said Barasa.

Gender, Youth, Sports, Social and Library Service CECM, Jackline Masicha, assured that the county will continue to empower the cohorts to  strengthen and uplift them economically.

Masicha said that the financial literacy programme will also play a vital role in educating the groups in making the right decisions in business

CYSWEP was established in 2019 and it became a key programme of the county government that provides temporary employment while equipping youth and women with practical skills, discipline, and business knowledge.

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Related Topics

Kakamega County Government Kazi Mashinani Initiative Governor Fernandes Barasa Youth And Women Empowerment
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