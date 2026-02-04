×
Bungoma clinches multiple National Agricultural Awards, ranks third countrywide

By Jackline Inyanji | Feb. 4, 2026

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka during the Kapkugo festival at Kapsokwony Boys High School. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

Bungoma County has once again stamped its authority as a national leader in agricultural transformation after clinching multiple honours at the National Agricultural Value Chain Development Project (NAVCDP) Performance League Awards.

The county emerged third overall nationally, scoring 62.9 (Grade B), and securing a Bronze Medal in Overall County Performance (OCP), emerging among the top three counties for a third consecutive year. Kiambu and Uasin Gishu counties took first and second positions, respectively.

Bungoma also bagged a Silver Medal in FPO–CIG Linkage and Service Provision, in recognition of its strong coordination between Farmer-Producer Organisations (FPOs) and Community Interest Groups (CIGs), a model that has significantly enhanced service delivery and value chain integration.

In addition, the county clinched Gold Medal status in SACCO Savings Rate and Access to Credit, highlighting its outstanding progress in promoting farmer savings, financial inclusion, and access to affordable agricultural credit through cooperative-based financing models.

Speaking during the ceremony, Governor Kenneth Lusaka, who chairs the Council of Governors’ Agriculture Committee, hailed the awards as a reflection of Bungoma’s deliberate and sustained investment in agriculture.

“These awards affirm that our strategy of empowering farmers, strengthening aggregation models, expanding digital extension services, and building strong market linkages is yielding tangible results,” Lusaka noted.

He added: “Remaining among the top three counties nationally for three consecutive years is no small feat. It speaks to the dedication of our farmers, extension officers, cooperatives, and development partners.”

Lusaka reiterated the county’s commitment to deepening agricultural reforms, noting that Bungoma would continue scaling up irrigation, farmer aggregation, mechanisation, and access to affordable credit to boost productivity and household incomes.

“Our goal is to make agriculture a profitable enterprise, especially for smallholder farmers, while enhancing food security and economic resilience at the household level," Lusaka noted.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe commended Bungoma for its consistency and innovation in implementing the NAVCDP, urging other counties to emulate the county's farmer-centred approach.

“Bungoma has demonstrated that with proper planning, accountability, and partnership, counties can transform agriculture into a thriving business sector. The integration of farmers into organized groups, access to credit, and market-driven production is the future of agriculture in Kenya," Kagwe noted.

The awards ceremony was witnessed by senior national and county leaders, including Principal Secretary Dr Kipronoh Ronoh, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi, Garissa Governor Nathif Jama, and World Bank officials who conducted the independent performance assessment.

Implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development in collaboration with county governments and supported by the World Bank, the NAVCDP seeks to increase market participation and incomes of smallholder farmers through value chain development, financial inclusion, and institutional strengthening. This year’s ceremony was held under the theme: “Transforming Communities through Inclusive Agricultural Solutions, Digital Innovation and Commercialisation."

Bungoma County reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining the momentum by expanding irrigation infrastructure, enhancing extension services, strengthening cooperatives, and deepening financial inclusion to ensure agriculture remains a key driver of economic growth and livelihoods.

