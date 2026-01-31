Ex-Nzoia Sugar staff, farmers stage protests

Former employees of Nzoia sugar Company protest demanding payment of over Sh10 billion owed to them by the government. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

Farmers affiliated with Nzoia Sugar Company and former workers are protesting over billions of shillings in unpaid dues.

They say their families and businesses are suffering as millers continue to withhold their money.

On Thursday, the former workers of the miller staged a peaceful protest, demanding payment of their wages.

“It has been a long time since the government leased the factory, but it has not implemented the agreement we signed.

‘‘Some leaders are not listening to our predicament as we continue to suffer,” said their chairman, Grivin Wafula.

The workers demanded full payment of their wages and urged the government to honour its promise to clear the arrears.

“Where did the money go? We are crying to be paid our wages. Our children have not gone back to school due to lack of fees, yet our leaders say they are in government and are not helping us address this plight. The President should intervene and ensure our wages are paid in full,” Wafula said.

A farmer, Silas Karani, said delayed payments had led to the collapse of businesses.

“President Ruto told us that Nzoia Sugar would be revived, and we are grateful for that. However, we have pending loans, businesses have collapsed, and our children have not reported to school due to lack of money. We planted cane, but the government has failed to honour its part of the bargain,” Karani said.

According to a retiree, Johnstone Juma, at least 50 former workers have died due to depression linked to financial struggles, while 12 others are bedridden after suffering strokes.

“We are losing our people because of depression. The government needs to honour its pledges and pay us,” Juma said.

Kanduyi MP John Makali directed his concerns to the National Treasury, demanding a clear timeline for settling the outstanding debts.

He singled out Nzoia Sugar Company as one of the most affected mills, revealing that farmers are owed about Sh63 million, while employees are owed Sh1.5 billion in salary arrears.

“These are workers with children in school and households to support. Former employees are now on the streets demonstrating and picketing, demanding their salary arrears and retirement benefits,” Makali said.

The government’s decision to divest from public sugar mills was intended to revitalise the struggling sugar industry through private investment. However, the process has been undermined by unresolved debts owed to farmers, employees and retirees.