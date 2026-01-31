×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Ex-Nzoia Sugar staff, farmers stage protests

By Jackline Inyanji | Jan. 31, 2026
Former employees of Nzoia sugar Company protest demanding payment of over Sh10 billion owed to them by the government. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

Farmers affiliated with Nzoia Sugar Company and former workers are protesting over billions of shillings in unpaid dues.

They say their families and businesses are suffering as millers continue to withhold their money.

On Thursday, the former workers of the miller staged a peaceful protest, demanding payment of their wages.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“It has been a long time since the government leased the factory, but it has not implemented the agreement we signed.

‘‘Some leaders are not listening to our predicament as we continue to suffer,” said their chairman, Grivin Wafula.

The workers demanded full payment of their wages and urged the government to honour its promise to clear the arrears.

“Where did the money go? We are crying to be paid our wages. Our children have not gone back to school due to lack of fees, yet our leaders say they are in government and are not helping us address this plight. The President should intervene and ensure our wages are paid in full,” Wafula said.

A farmer, Silas Karani, said delayed payments had led to the collapse of businesses.

“President Ruto told us that Nzoia Sugar would be revived, and we are grateful for that. However, we have pending loans, businesses have collapsed, and our children have not reported to school due to lack of money. We planted cane, but the government has failed to honour its part of the bargain,” Karani said.

According to a retiree, Johnstone Juma, at least 50 former workers have died due to depression linked to financial struggles, while 12 others are bedridden after suffering strokes.

“We are losing our people because of depression. The government needs to honour its pledges and pay us,” Juma said.

Kanduyi MP John Makali directed his concerns to the National Treasury, demanding a clear timeline for settling the outstanding debts.

He singled out Nzoia Sugar Company as one of the most affected mills, revealing that farmers are owed about Sh63 million, while employees are owed Sh1.5 billion in salary arrears.

“These are workers with children in school and households to support. Former employees are now on the streets demonstrating and picketing, demanding their salary arrears and retirement benefits,” Makali said.

The government’s decision to divest from public sugar mills was intended to revitalise the struggling sugar industry through private investment. However, the process has been undermined by unresolved debts owed to farmers, employees and retirees.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Nzoia Sugar Factory Nzoia Sugar Company Nzoia Sugar Privatisation
.

Latest Stories

Plate of pain: How 'sukuma ugali' became a luxury meal in 2025
Plate of pain: How 'sukuma ugali' became a luxury meal in 2025
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
11 mins ago
Thika court sentences former deputy head teacher to 28 years for defilement
Central
By Gitau Wanyoike
11 mins ago
African music dominates globally during Grammy week celebration
Standard Entertainment
By Tania Omusale and Boniface Mithika
11 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Billions at stake: Why leaders are fighting viciously to succeed Raila
By Harold Odhiambo 11 mins ago
Billions at stake: Why leaders are fighting viciously to succeed Raila
Thika court sentences former deputy head teacher to 28 years for defilement
By Gitau Wanyoike 11 mins ago
Thika court sentences former deputy head teacher to 28 years for defilement
Plate of pain: How 'sukuma ugali' became a luxury meal in 2025
By Graham Kajilwa 11 mins ago
Plate of pain: How 'sukuma ugali' became a luxury meal in 2025
Ida left a big job in the trenches for a small role at UNEP
By Wafula Buke 11 mins ago
Ida left a big job in the trenches for a small role at UNEP
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved