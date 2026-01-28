State moves to quell uncertainty over Sh683 billion gold project

Ikolomani residents resist plans to vacate their ancestral lands following deadly protests. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Barely two months following deadly protests that left four dead against underground mining of Sh683 billion gold deposits by Shanta Gold Limited Company, the national and county governments have moved to quell the tension and uncertainty among locals of Ikolomani.

An 11-member committee has been formed to unlock gold potential in Western. On Friday, Mining Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai and Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa held a meeting with miners, landowners and a commercial investor to stabilise and formalise the sector in five constituencies of Ikolomani, Khwisero, Lurambi, Shinyalu and Butere.