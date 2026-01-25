Wamboka accuses former MP of diverting Sh20 million education funds from Bumula

Bumula MP Jack Wamboka addressing teachers, learners and parents during the launch of the modern classrooms at Kibuke primary school on Tuesday [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Bumula MP Jack Wamboka has accused former legislator Mwambu Mabonga of misappropriating millions of shillings meant for education in Bumula Constituency, claiming the funds were instead spent in neighbouring constituencies, leaving local schools and learners severely disadvantaged.

The DAP-K lawmaker alleged that up to Sh20 million from the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) was disbursed outside Bumula at a time when schools in the constituency were facing acute shortages of classrooms, learning materials, and basic infrastructure.

He was speaking during the commissioning of newly constructed modern classrooms at Kibuke Primary School.

According to Wamboka, investigations into NG-CDF expenditure during Mabonga’s tenure revealed that Sh13.6 million was allegedly disbursed to beneficiaries from Tongaren Constituency, while Sh6.8 million went to Kanduyi Constituency.

“All these resources were channeled to outside beneficiaries, leaving Bumula in limbo,” Wamboka claimed, blaming the former MP for what he described as a lack of understanding and commitment to improving education in the constituency.

The MP further alleged that education infrastructure projects initiated during his predecessor’s tenure were either poorly done or abandoned altogether, painting a picture of neglect across many public schools.

He said several classrooms were left incomplete or constructed using substandard materials, with some projects stalling shortly after groundbreaking despite funds having been released.

“When you walk into many Bumula schools, you will either find a stalled project or a shoddy one. That is why I am determined to change the narrative,” Wamboka said.

He cited schools in Netima, Kimaeti, and Kimwanga, claiming NG-CDF records show funds were paid for classroom renovations that were never carried out.

Wamboka contrasted this with his own record, stating that while the former MP completed 19 projects in five years, his administration has completed 77 projects in just three years.

“By June 2027, all my projects will have been completed. I do not want to leave behind stalled projects or pending bills,” he said.

In response to the allegations, Mabonga dismissed the claims, insisting that any concerns over the use of NG-CDF funds should be addressed through lawful channels.



He said the current MP is the legal custodian of all NG-CDF records for Bumula Constituency and therefore has the authority to act if any misuse is suspected.



“If there is any misuse of public funds, you do not complain in social forums or at funerals. The proper course is to take the matter to court and recover the alleged lost funds,” Mabonga said.

On academic performance, Wamboka claimed Bumula had lagged in county rankings before his election, but has since risen from ninth position to the top three.

He attributed the improvement to sustained investment in bursaries, scholarships, and school infrastructure.

“Kimilili and Kanduyi are currently doing well in education, but Bumula is eyeing their numbers,” he said, commending fellow MPs Didmus Barasa of Kimilili and John Makali of Kanduyi.

The lawmaker highlighted a constituency scholarship programme supporting bright and needy students, citing Emmanuel Sikuku of Maranda High School, who scored an A plain in the 2025 KCSE.

Wamboka pledged to support Sikuku to pursue a medicine degree locally and later seek sponsorship opportunities for him to study abroad.

Sikuku, who attended Kibuke Primary School, said his academic journey had been marked by financial hardship due to his family’s low income.

He revealed that he initially relied on a county scholarship for secondary education, but it was dropped along the way.

“After I was dropped from the county scholarship, I got support from our area MP, Jack Wamboka, through the NG-CDF. He awarded me a special bursary that helped me finish Form Four,” Sikuku said, noting the support ranged between Sh10,000 and Sh15,000.

Wamboka also announced plans to ease the financial burden on public schools by transitioning them to green energy solutions, noting that high electricity bills are straining school budgets.

He cited the proposed Sh700 million Namuninge Dam and the Sh250 million Lunakwe Energy Centre as key projects he is championing, saying they will contribute to sustainable development and improved learning conditions in Bumula.