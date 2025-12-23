×
Former Likuyani MP Enock Kibunguchy dies

By Bernard Lusigi | Dec. 23, 2025
Former Likuyani MP Enock Wamalwa Kibunguchy. [File, Standard]

Former Likuyani Member of Parliament Enock Wamalwa Kibunguchy is dead.

He died at about 3 a.m. at his home in Eldoret while undergoing treatment at a local health facility, Likuyani MP Innocent Mugabe said.

“It is true our former MP is dead. The family will address the media with more details,” noted Mugabe.

Kibunguchy served Likuyani for two consecutive terms from 2013 to 2017 and from 2017 to 2022 after the constituency was carved out of Lugari.

He lost the seat in the 2022 General Election to Mugabe, a first-time contestant running on an Orange Democratic Movement ticket.

Mugabe won with 17,534 votes against Kibunguchy’s 13,382.

Earlier this year, Kibunguchy quit National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula-led Ford-Kenya party and announced plans to seek a return to Parliament in 2027 under the Democratic Action Party of Kenya.

