Alarm as bats invade Lugulu Hospital, sparking fears of bad omen

Bat hunting an insect.[Getty Images]

Residents of Webuye have expressed concerns over a bat infestation at Lugulu Hospital.

Those interviewed said the bats are not only associated with bad omens but are also polluting the environment and making the health facility noisy and smelly.

Noel Simiyu and Fred Nyako led other residents in calling on relevant authorities to remove the bats from the facility immediately.

They noted that the bats’ presence at the hospital continues to elicit mixed reactions, with a section of patients claiming they could be symbolising bad things to come.

“Bats are usually associated with bad omens, such as death. They might be demons or spirits of the dead. Even when you throw stones at them, they refuse to go away. We urge relevant authorities to intervene and help the hospital management chase away the dreaded bats,” Nyako noted.

According to Dr Elias Wafula, who is in charge of infection prevention and control at the hospital, the bats have been occupying the main entrance area of the facility. He said bats are capable of transmitting zoonotic diseases such as Marburg, Nipah, Hendra, Ebola and rabies.

“Marburg is a viral disease that can be inhaled through bat droppings and is dangerous to human beings. Bats can transmit serious zoonotic diseases. We have used all means, including spraying chemicals and using smoke to scare them, but they have not gone away. Their droppings and saliva can spill over to other animals or could also carry fungi causing histoplasmosis,” Wafula noted.

The expert further noted that the bats are a menace, especially during the drought season, since they like eating fruits from the nearby mukuyu tree.

Walucho Bridgit, a nurse, called for help from an organisation with expertise in controlling bats.

“The bats are a nuisance as they produce disturbing noise. People are at high risk of contracting diseases, particularly when the bats are actively moving around. We are very concerned about our patients’ welfare, and that’s why we are looking for ways of eradicating them,” she said.

She added that the bats always leave a trail of damage to the facility and scare patients and staff.

Sarah Nanjala, a security guard at the facility, said residents keep chasing the bats away by hurling stones at them, but to no avail.