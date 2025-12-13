×
Former Minister and Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo killed in accident

By Antony Gitonga | Dec. 13, 2025
The wreckage of the vehicle the former MP Cyrus Jirongo was driving in. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Former Cabinet minister and ex-Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo has died in a road accident early Saturday, at Karai area in Naivasha on the Nairobi–Nakuru highway.

Jirongo was driving from Nakuru to Nairobi when his car collided head-on with an oncoming bus at about 3 am, killing him on the spot, Naivasha DCIO Isaac Kiama has confirmed.

He was aged 64. 

The Standard has learnt that his body has been moved to Lee Funeral Home, and his family has been briefed.

Jirongo served as a Member of Parliament for Lugari Constituency from 1997 to 2002 and again from 2007 to 2013. 

KANU Chairman Gideon Moi has eulogised him as a brother and a friend, describing him as a family man who spoke with pride, and one who carried a sense of responsibility into every space he went.

Gideon said that those who spent time with him knew his warmth, his humor, his confidence, and his loyalty to those closest to him.

‘’Over the years, we shared many moments with Jirongo. He was a familiar presence, and at no point did he ever hide his convictions. He was bold in thought and action. He spoke his mind freely and engaged others openly. Our conversations were honest, sometimes even challenging, but always rooted in mutual respect,’’ he wrote. 

‘’On behalf of the Moi family and KANU, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all who loved him." 

.

