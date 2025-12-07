Three miners die after gold mine collapses in Ikolomani

Miners work in a Soapstone mining site at Tabaka in South Mugirango, Kisii County. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Three people have died after a gold mine collapsed on them on Saturday evening in the Savane area of Ikolomani Constituency, Kakamega County.

Ikolomani Deputy County Commissioner Geoffrey Mayama said the victims, Joseph Amuhaya, 26, Brighton Wendo, 18, and Elvis Shiamola, 25, were trapped when the artisanal mining shaft caved in at around 6pm.

Mayama said the collapse was caused by the weakened structure of the pit.

“I received a call at around 6pm from locals reporting that three people had been trapped inside the mine and villagers were digging through the rubble to rescue the youths,” he said.

“Minutes later, I was informed that the three had been found dead. When I visited the site, I established that the hole they were digging was weak, leading to its collapse.”

He urged artisanal miners to exercise caution, noting that many of the shafts were unstable and dug using weak materials.

“I want to urge our miners to be very careful because many of these mining shafts are weak. They should not risk their lives,” he said.

The bodies were taken to St Elizabeth Hospital Mortuary.

The incident comes amid controversy surrounding the proposed Sh683 billion gold project in the Isulu–Bushiangala corridor, which has faced opposition from locals despite plans by Shanta Gold Limited to take up the venture.