Funeral trip turns tragic as nine family members die in accident

Family members mourn nine kin who were killed in a road accident at Sango village, Lugari Constituency, Kakamega County, on December 1, 2025. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

A journey that was meant to end with the burial of a grandmother turned tragic when nine members of a family perished in a road accident along the Limuru–Naivasha road while travelling from Nairobi.

The nine were among 14 members of the same family travelling in a private vehicle from Nairobi County to Sango Village, Lugari Constituency, Kakamega County, on Wednesday night to attend their grandmother’s burial on Saturday. The driver lost control while trying to avoid an oncoming speeding vehicle, leading to the horrific accident.

A sombre mood engulfed Sango Village as the family and locals struggled to come to terms with the tragedy.

“I received a disturbing call from a strange man who identified himself as a police officer at around 2am on Wednesday. He asked whether I was the father of the people who had perished in a road accident,” Haron Tsivona, the father of three brothers and their wives who died in the crash.

Tsivona said his children were travelling to attend the burial of their grandmother, who was laid to rest on Saturday in their absence.

“I had spoken to them a few days earlier. They told me they would be travelling as a family on Tuesday and arriving home on Wednesday before the unfortunate incident,” he added.

The father of five, now left with two children—a son and daughter—appealed to the government, local leaders, and well-wishers to assist with burial arrangements.

“This is too heavy for me, losing three sons, their wives, and three grandchildren. I am appealing to the government, politicians, and well-wishers to step in and help us give my relatives a dignified send-off,” said Tsivona.

Irene Tsivona, the deceased’s mother, recounted her last conversation with her sons, grandchildren, and daughters-in-law.

“My husband and I received a very distressing call. The last time I spoke to my children was on Tuesday when they told me they would be travelling on Wednesday for their grandmother’s burial. I wished them a safe journey. Little did I know I would be receiving my people in coffins,” she said.

Irene described the loss as overwhelming. “I have never been in this state before. I am mentally disturbed. The incident has stuck in my mind, and I do not know whether I will recover soon. I pray God gives me strength,” she said.

One of the survivors is Tsivona’s firstborn child.

Milton Anyonge, the father-in-law whose daughter died in the accident, said the tragedy has robbed his family of a breadwinner. He urged drivers and road users to be vigilant, especially during the festive season.

“We have lost as a family. We have never experienced such a tragic incident, whether in our family or the community. My daughter was a breadwinner, just like her husband, and now we have to care for those left behind. We have lost the future, especially the three young souls, the youngest was only two years old,” said Anyonge.

He added, “We appeal to drivers and road users to be careful this festive season, and we thank the President for initiating the Nairobi–Nakuru–Mau Summit road project. We hope it will reduce road accidents.”

The burial committee chairperson, Zablon Wambani, said they need Sh1.3 million for a dignified send-off and an additional Sh660,000 to settle medical bills.

“We have nine people to bury, and each requires a casket, among other arrangements. We need approximately Sh1.3 million to cover everything and another Sh660,000 to clear medical bills,” said Wambani.

He added that two people have been discharged, three are still in hospital, fundraising will take place on Thursday, and nine bodies are currently preserved at Chimoi Funeral Home. The burial is scheduled for Saturday this week.