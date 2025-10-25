Burial trip turns tragic as six are killed in road accident

The wreckage of the vehicle involved in an accident along Nakuru-Nairobi Highway at Soysambu in Gilgil Sub County on October 25, 2025. [Daniel Chege, Standard]

A burial trip ended tragically after six people were killed on Saturday morning in a grisly road accident at Soysambu along the Nakuru–Nairobi Highway.

Gilgil Sub-County Police Commander Wilstone Mwakio confirmed that all six occupants of a personal vehicle died on the spot after it collided head-on with a bus belonging to the Promise Company.

“The personal vehicle was heading to Nairobi while the bus was on its way to Nakuru. It is an unfortunate incident,” said Mwakio.

He said preliminary investigations indicated that the bus driver caused the crash while attempting to overtake carelessly.

“The bus driver was overtaking a fleet of vehicles before colliding with the smaller car. Fortunately, no one in the bus was injured,” added Mwakio.

The police boss confirmed that all six victims were men. He urged motorists to exercise caution, particularly during the rainy season and as the festive period approaches.

“If you want to reach your destination safely, start your journey early. Whether driving family or passengers, remember that every life is precious,” he advised.

Family members of two of the deceased identified their bodies with deep sorrow.

George Ogunde, who lost his brother David Madara in the accident, said Madara and his five friends were returning from a burial in Nyakach, Kisumu County.

“One of their friends had lost his mother, and they had accompanied him to the burial. I spoke to my brother before and after the ceremony. They left Nyakach on Friday evening,” said Ogunde.

He said he received a call around 6am from another friend who was traveling in a different car, informing him about the accident.

“When I arrived at the hospital, I found that my brother was no more. I also knew some of the others who died—we worked together in Nairobi,” he said.

Madara, aged 43, was a welder who owned a workshop in Chokaa, Hurlingham, Nairobi County. Ogunde described him as generous, caring, and a unifying force in the family.

Peter Ouma, another brother, said Madara had been the glue that held their family together.

“We will not get another brother like him. We are in deep pain—we just buried another brother recently,” said Ouma.

Michael Okong’o, the eldest sibling, said Madara had left behind a wife and five children who depended on him.

“He was more responsible than all of us. I don’t know how to take care of his family now,” he said.

Another victim, Peter Ogolla, was identified by his brother Jared Ogolla, who recounted the shock of learning about the tragedy.

“When I arrived at Gilgil Sub-County Mortuary, I broke down. My brother was only 26 and has left behind a wife and three children,” said Ogolla.

The crash comes barely three weeks after another accident at Kariandusi in Gilgil claimed 14 lives—all from the same family—along the same highway.

In total, 20 people have died in road accidents in Gilgil within the past month.