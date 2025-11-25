Ruto rewards Malava UDA aspirants with diplomatic posts ahead of Thursday's by-election

Malava UDA primary aspirants Ryan Injendi Simon Kangwana and Leonard Shimaka congratulate one another after they were awarded government appointments. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

President Ruto has appointed two United Democratic Alliance (UDA) aspirants who lost in party primaries to diplomatic positions in Uganda and South Africa, two days before the Malava constituency by-election.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi on Monday announced the appointments of Simon Kangwana as Education Attaché in the Kenyan mission in Uganda and Rhyan Injendi Malulu as Trade Attaché in the Kenyan embassy in South Africa.

The two were among three UDA aspirants promised government jobs by Ruto after they agreed to support David Ndakwa, the ruling party's candidate for the Malava seat.

Mudavadi called the two to the podium at Malava Primary School and had them read their appointment letters from his phone to a charged crowd, which responded with a standing ovation while chanting the two-term campaign mantra.

A third aspirant, Leonard Shimaka, was appointed commissioner at the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) last month for three years.

The by-election was triggered by the death of area MP Malulu Injendi.

"The president has kept his word on the UDA aspirants and the development projects currently ongoing in Malava. I ask you to be honourable as you have always been and vote for the UDA candidate," Mudavadi told the crowd.

He urged voters to elect the UDA candidate to accelerate development in the constituency.

"An MP from the ruling party easily accesses government services because of proximity to the president and the government functionaries. The late MP Malulu Injendi left you in government, ensure that you stay inside," said Mudavadi.

The rally came a day after Joab Burudi Manyasi, the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) candidate, stepped down from the race and threw his support behind Ndakwa in a move analysts say could reshape voter dynamics.

"To my supporters, kwa sasa nawaomba sana tumsaidie candidate wa serikali," Manyasi said in a statement made in Kakamega, where Mudavadi personally received him.

Mudavadi described Manyasi's decision as a show of strength that demonstrates unity of purpose from a leader who puts the interests of the Malava people first.

"The difference between the UDA candidate and that from the opposition is like night and day. Our candidate has sold his manifesto peacefully and with decorum, while his opponent has been abusive and chaotic," Mudavadi told the gathering.

He said Manyasi's entry into the UDA team gives Ndakwa a renewed surge and a confident head start in the by-election.

"Victory is indeed coming, the people of Malava constituency have resolved not to gamble with their votes and know where to place their bet on Thursday," said Mudavadi.

The by-election is slated for Thursday, November 27.