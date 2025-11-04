Police brutality survivors push for justice in Western and Nyanza

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Gender Advisor Harriette Chiggai, and DPP Renson Ingonga during the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence at Bukhungu Stadium on December 9, 2024. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Survivors of police brutality from the Western and Nyanza regions are pushing for justice through the Kenya Champions for Justice, an association that brings together victims who have given up seeking legal redress.

This comes as the International Justice Mission (IJM) revealed it is currently tracking over 100 police brutality cases that are pending before various courts across the country.

Speaking during a community engagement forum dubbed “Chapa Gumzo na Prosecutor” by Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Renson Ingonga, organised by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) at the Salvation Army Church in Kakamega on Friday, Kenya Champions for Justice chairperson Joyce Omina Omolo said most victims abandon their pursuit of justice due to fear and lack of faith in the system.

“I never saw the need to report when I was abused by police officers. I felt it would go nowhere, so I decided to keep quiet and live with the trauma. But when I realised others had suffered the same, we came together and found strength. Power belongs to the people, and it’s up to us to speak out for justice,” Omolo said.

Omolo urged the National Police Service (NPS), the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the ODPP to ensure that survivors of police brutality receive justice and compensation.

IJM Country Director Vincent Chahale called on the criminal justice system to prosecute, convict and sentence police officers who abuse their power, saying justice must not only be done but also be seen to be done.

“We must see action. Police officers who violate human rights must face prosecution, conviction and sentencing. That is the only way to end abuse of power,” Chahale said.

He added that IJM, in partnership with IPOA, helps fast-track investigations and provides legal and psychosocial support to victims and their families.

“We provide legal representation to survivors and, in cases where victims are deceased, to their families. We also offer psychosocial support to help them navigate the justice process,” he said.

“Beyond individual cases, we partner with public institutions to strengthen the justice system so that cases are handled efficiently and victims receive recompense.”

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga urged survivors to promptly report incidents of police brutality to IPOA rather than to police stations to ensure timely investigations and prosecution.

“When you delay reporting, perpetrators get time to tamper with or destroy evidence, making prosecution difficult,” Ingonga warned.

He assured survivors that the justice system has measures in place to protect witnesses who fear for their safety.

“If you fail to testify, courts lack sufficient evidence and perpetrators walk free — encouraging others to commit similar crimes. Testifying helps not just you, but everyone seeking justice,” Ingonga added.

The DPP also noted that many Kenyans are unaware of IPOA’s mandate, emphasizing the need for public awareness.

“Some people don’t even know IPOA exists. Its role is to investigate complaints against the police. If you have such a case, go to IPOA, not a police station,” he said.

The Chapa Gumzo na Prosecutor forums are part of ODPP’s ongoing community outreach efforts to bridge the gap between prosecutors and the public while promoting awareness of citizens’ rights and the justice process.