Kibabii University, communities partner to regenerate and conserve Mt. Elgon Forest

Views of Mt Elgon forest. [Caroline Chebet]

Communities living near Mt. Elgon Forest, in collaboration with Kibabii University, have embarked on an ambitious initiative to regenerate and conserve the forest.

Through Community Forest Associations, stakeholders aim to restore at least 35 hectares of the catchment during a tree-planting exercise scheduled for November 7, 2025, in the endangered forest.

The initiative is part of a 10-year partnership engagement between the Community Forest Associations and partner institutions, including Kibabii University.

Focus is on regenerating degraded forest blocks across the entire Mt. Elgon ecosystem, according to Mt.Elgon Restoration Initiative Patron and Principal Secretary for Mining Harry Kimutai.

Mr Kimutai led the inter-ministerial planning committee discussions for the Mt. Elgon Forest Restoration Initiative, focusing on community-led ecosystem rehabilitation, partnership, and logistical readiness yesterday.

Speaking after inspecting Kongit Forest bloc, where tree-planting activities and Mt. Elgon Day celebrations will be held, Kimutai noted there's a need to grow more trees by ensuring a high survival rate through community contracts, social fencing, and strong stewardship.

“We are shifting from fragmented actions to a coordinated ecosystem restoration framework that empowers communities as the custodians of Mt. Elgon forest,” Kimutai noted.

Present were representatives from the State Department for Forestry, State Department for Mining, Kenya Forest Service (KFS), Community Forest Associations(CFAs) from Kaboywo, Kaberwa and Cheptais and those from the county government of Bungoma.

Others are officials from Kibabii University, development partners, and conservation stakeholders working across the Mt. Elgon landscape.

Kimutai called upon all other stakeholders who have adopted the forest to come on board and help them restore the earmarked 35 hectares of land.

Bungoma County Forest Conservator Erick Abungu said the project will benefit residents, urging them to take care of the trees, a matter emphasised by the Mount Elgon sub-county Deputy Commissioner Nicholas Kijuba.

"The project will boost the economy of the region. With community-led restoration, there is hope that this precious ecosystem can be restored and protected," he noted.

According to Abungu, they have already signed a contract with community forest conservation to pave the way for social fencing, and call upon all other stakeholders that have adopted the forest to come on board to help us achieve this."

The region boasts of the treasured Elgon teak trees, among others.

According to Nifa Naibei, a resident, there is a group of 30 women who have been at the forefront championing for climate change by sensitising the community to grow fruit trees and putting up tree nurseries.

Indigenous trees are extinct. "We need to restore Mt. Elgon, since it is a key source of water and the forest is a home to various bird species and animals like blue colobus monkeys. We also have medicinal plants," Naibei noted.

However, the ecosystem is facing serious threats from human activities such as deforestation, agricultural expansion, and illegal logging.

This has depleted native tree species in the region and degraded fragile swamps and slopes. The degraded areas of Mt Elgon landscape include Kaberwa, Labot, Kapkatany, Kaboiywo, and parts of Chepkitale.