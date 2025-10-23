×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Raila Junior succeeds late father as family head in colourful ceremony

By Isaiah Gwengi | Oct. 23, 2025

Raila Odinga’s son, Raila Junior, was officially installed as the new head of the Odinga family following the death of his father last week. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

The family of the late Raila Odinga on Thursday held traditional rituals at Opoda Farm to symbolically pass the mantle of cultural leadership of the home to his son, Raila Odinga Junior.

Before the installation, Junior was shaved by his grandmother, a symbolic act representing a new life following the death of his father.

During the installation, he was handed a spear to symbolise his duty to protect the home against enemies, and a shield to signify his role in guarding and defending the family.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

He also received other traditional instruments of power marking his new responsibilities.

Raila Odinga Junior underwent a traditional hair-shaving ceremony at the family’s Opoda Farm home in Bondo Sub-County on October 23, 2025. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

Speaking during the ceremony, Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga said the event marked the official end of the mourning period and completion of funeral rites for the late ODM leader.

"The seat of the home has been given to Raila Junior, not the political seat, but the cultural leadership of the home, which remains under me,” explained Oginga.

The fourth-day ritual, deeply rooted in Luo tradition, also signified the family’s respect for long-standing customs that connect generations.

“This is a very great day for us. We did it when Jaramogi died, and we can’t disregard our culture. Even in the Bible, there are rituals,” added Oburu, emphasising that religion and culture complement each other rather than conflict.

The ceremony also marked the official closure of the mourning period, with family members returning to their respective homes.

“The funeral ends officially today, and both the girls and boys of the family go back to their husbands and wives respectively,” he noted.

With the ceremony, Raila Odinga Junior now assumes the traditional responsibility of overseeing the Odinga homestead, continuing a generational legacy that began with his grandfather, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Raila Junior Installed Odinga Family Raila Odinga Junior
.

Latest Stories

Why Kalonzo should consider joining Ruto's government now
Why Kalonzo should consider joining Ruto's government now
Michael Ndonye
By Michael Ndonye
22 mins ago
Praise song for the dead, who clarify our purpose and meaning in this life
Peter Kimani
By Peter Kimani
22 mins ago
Chinese firm, NSSF inch closer to Mau Summit road contract
Business
By Macharia Kamau
22 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Kalonzo should consider joining Ruto's government now
By Michael Ndonye 22 mins ago
Why Kalonzo should consider joining Ruto's government now
Chinese firm, NSSF inch closer to Mau Summit road contract
By Macharia Kamau 22 mins ago
Chinese firm, NSSF inch closer to Mau Summit road contract
Unremitted pension contributions hit Sh65 billion
By Joachim Bwana 22 mins ago
Unremitted pension contributions hit Sh65 billion
Praise song for the dead, who clarify our purpose and meaning in this life
By Peter Kimani 22 mins ago
Praise song for the dead, who clarify our purpose and meaning in this life
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved