Raila Junior succeeds late father as family head in colourful ceremony

Raila Odinga’s son, Raila Junior, was officially installed as the new head of the Odinga family following the death of his father last week. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

The family of the late Raila Odinga on Thursday held traditional rituals at Opoda Farm to symbolically pass the mantle of cultural leadership of the home to his son, Raila Odinga Junior.

Before the installation, Junior was shaved by his grandmother, a symbolic act representing a new life following the death of his father.

During the installation, he was handed a spear to symbolise his duty to protect the home against enemies, and a shield to signify his role in guarding and defending the family.

He also received other traditional instruments of power marking his new responsibilities.

Raila Odinga Junior underwent a traditional hair-shaving ceremony at the family’s Opoda Farm home in Bondo Sub-County on October 23, 2025. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

Speaking during the ceremony, Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga said the event marked the official end of the mourning period and completion of funeral rites for the late ODM leader.

"The seat of the home has been given to Raila Junior, not the political seat, but the cultural leadership of the home, which remains under me,” explained Oginga.

The fourth-day ritual, deeply rooted in Luo tradition, also signified the family’s respect for long-standing customs that connect generations.

Raila Odinga Junior has his head shaved at Bondo home as he assumes role of family head



Video by Clint Ambujo pic.twitter.com/GzkSLDwECK — The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) October 23, 2025

“This is a very great day for us. We did it when Jaramogi died, and we can’t disregard our culture. Even in the Bible, there are rituals,” added Oburu, emphasising that religion and culture complement each other rather than conflict.

The ceremony also marked the official closure of the mourning period, with family members returning to their respective homes.

“The funeral ends officially today, and both the girls and boys of the family go back to their husbands and wives respectively,” he noted.

With the ceremony, Raila Odinga Junior now assumes the traditional responsibility of overseeing the Odinga homestead, continuing a generational legacy that began with his grandfather, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.