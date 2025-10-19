×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Raila Odinga buried as military honours him with 17-gun salute

By Isaiah Gwengi | Oct. 19, 2025

The casket bearing the body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is lowered into the grave at his father's home in Kan'go ka Jaramogi, Bondo on October 19, 2025. [ Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was on Sunday laid to rest at his father's home in Kan'go ka Jaramogi, Bondo, in a ceremony marked by military honours, cultural symbolism and rare political unity.

The Kenya Defence Forces accorded the veteran politician a 17-gun salute, a rare gesture reserved for national heroes and statesmen. The bursts of gunfire echoed across Bondo as thousands of mourners gathered to witness the final farewell to a man whose name became synonymous with Kenya’s long struggle for democracy.

Mr Odinga’s burial brought together politicians from across the political divide, including President William Ruto and immediate former President Uhuru Kenyatta, who shared a platform in a show of unity and respect for the fallen leader. Also in attendance were Wiper Party Leader and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and DAP–Kenya Party Leader Eugene Wamalwa.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Governors James Orengo (Siaya), Simba Arati (Kisii), Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), Anyang’ Nyong’o (Kisumu), Ochilo Ayacko (Migori), and ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, among others, also attended the historic ceremony.

During the final rites, Raila’s signature cap and fly whisk, which have been symbols of his political identity, were placed on top of his coffin. The items, which accompanied him throughout his political journey, were seen as a powerful tribute to his leadership, humility and authority.

At some minutes past 5pm, the coffin was lowered into the grave, the cap and fly whisk remained atop as a lasting image marking the end of an era for a leader whose legacy will continue to shape Kenya’s political history.

The late Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s children lay a wreath at his grave in Bondo on October 19, 2025. [PCS]

However, some elders differed with the decision. Mzee Thomas Achando, a local elder, said the two items should have been preserved as heritage rather than buried.

"Even Jaramogi Oginga Odinga and Mzee Jomo Kenyatta were not buried with their fly whisks or caps. Such symbols are usually kept for remembrance,” said Mzee Achando.

He added that the cap and fly whisk should have been kept at the Jaramogi Museum for future generations.

The burial, conducted under Anglican rites, was simple and dignified, in accordance with Mr Odinga's wishes against feasting or extravagance.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Former PM Raila Odinga Kan'go ka Jaramogi President William Ruto Kenya Defence Forces
.

Latest Stories

I lost my hair and breast, but never my hope: Roseline's cancer victory
I lost my hair and breast, but never my hope: Roseline's cancer victory
Health & Science
By Olivia Odhiambo
47 mins ago
The man who deeply shaped Kenya without ever ruling it
National
By The Conversation
1 hr ago
Unsung Kenya educators taking lessons to the world
Education
By Caroline Chebet
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

The man who deeply shaped Kenya without ever ruling it
By The Conversation 1 hr ago
The man who deeply shaped Kenya without ever ruling it
Goodbye Baba: Curtain finally comes down on a national hero
By Harold Odhiambo 2 hrs ago
Goodbye Baba: Curtain finally comes down on a national hero
Humble but firm: Host Engstrom recalls Raila's life in exile in Norway
By Okumu Modachi 2 hrs ago
Humble but firm: Host Engstrom recalls Raila's life in exile in Norway
How the Odinga family bore the cross of a community and nation
By Caleb Atemi 2 hrs ago
How the Odinga family bore the cross of a community and nation
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved