Raila Odinga buried as military honours him with 17-gun salute

The casket bearing the body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is lowered into the grave at his father's home in Kan'go ka Jaramogi, Bondo on October 19, 2025. [ Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was on Sunday laid to rest at his father's home in Kan'go ka Jaramogi, Bondo, in a ceremony marked by military honours, cultural symbolism and rare political unity.

The Kenya Defence Forces accorded the veteran politician a 17-gun salute, a rare gesture reserved for national heroes and statesmen. The bursts of gunfire echoed across Bondo as thousands of mourners gathered to witness the final farewell to a man whose name became synonymous with Kenya’s long struggle for democracy.

Mr Odinga’s burial brought together politicians from across the political divide, including President William Ruto and immediate former President Uhuru Kenyatta, who shared a platform in a show of unity and respect for the fallen leader. Also in attendance were Wiper Party Leader and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and DAP–Kenya Party Leader Eugene Wamalwa.

Governors James Orengo (Siaya), Simba Arati (Kisii), Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), Anyang’ Nyong’o (Kisumu), Ochilo Ayacko (Migori), and ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, among others, also attended the historic ceremony.

During the final rites, Raila’s signature cap and fly whisk, which have been symbols of his political identity, were placed on top of his coffin. The items, which accompanied him throughout his political journey, were seen as a powerful tribute to his leadership, humility and authority.

At some minutes past 5pm, the coffin was lowered into the grave, the cap and fly whisk remained atop as a lasting image marking the end of an era for a leader whose legacy will continue to shape Kenya’s political history.

The late Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s children lay a wreath at his grave in Bondo on October 19, 2025. [PCS]

However, some elders differed with the decision. Mzee Thomas Achando, a local elder, said the two items should have been preserved as heritage rather than buried.

"Even Jaramogi Oginga Odinga and Mzee Jomo Kenyatta were not buried with their fly whisks or caps. Such symbols are usually kept for remembrance,” said Mzee Achando.

He added that the cap and fly whisk should have been kept at the Jaramogi Museum for future generations.

The burial, conducted under Anglican rites, was simple and dignified, in accordance with Mr Odinga's wishes against feasting or extravagance.