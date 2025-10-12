Kabuchai MP Kalasinga declares war on Wetangula, vows to oust him from Ford Kenya leadership

Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga.[Benard Lusigi, Standard]

Ford-Kenya party leader and National Assembly speaker Moses Wetang'ula's political grip and dominance in the Western region and within the party is once again on the test as outspoken Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga declared to dislodge Wetang'ula from the party leadership.

Kalasinga accused him of betraying the region and prioritising personal interests over the region’s welfare.

The vocal legislator, a member of the ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance, has vowed to challenge Wetang’ula for the Ford-Kenya leadership, saying the Speaker’s brand of politics has sidelined ordinary citizens and created discontent within the party’s ranks.

“Leadership is about listening to the people, not pursuing selfish interests. The problem with Wetang’ula is that he no longer listens to the common man,” Kalasinga told the press during an interview at his home on Thursday.

Kalasinga maintains that the Ford-Kenya party is not serving its purpose of championing the interests of the people but instead serving Wetang'ula's interests, stating that it is time for the national assembly speaker to pave the way for younger politicians.

"What my party is doing is not what it was meant to do. Ford-Kenya was to serve the common man, bring good reforms and democracy, but instead, it is serving the interests of our party leader," said Kalasinga.

He added, "It is time to take over the Ford-Kenya party, and I am ready to do so in 2027 because I cannot take over a dead party. I want to take over a vibrant party and make it stronger. At the beginning, we had 34 MPs, then we dropped to 17, and now we are five. This is so serious, and that is why we must liberate our party from personal ideals of Wetang'ula."

The MP maintained that he has no personal differences with his party leader, but his main problem is the ideology the speaker holds, which he termed as selfish ideologies only meant to enrich him for personal gain.

"If Wetang'ula were speaking the people's language, such opposing the leasing of Nzoia sugar, championing for employment of our people under the 30 percent government dshare they signed with President William Ruto ahead of the 2022 general election and listen to what people say then i am ready to work with him to the latter but if not i will continue with my revolt for change," said Kalasinga.

As Chwele/Kabuchai ward gears up for a by-election, the election threatens to further divide the two leaders, with Wetang'ula supporting Vincent Maunda, a Ford-Kenya candidate, while Kalasinga is backing Erick Wekesa, an independent candidate, a move the MP said is aimed at ending praise and worship and dictatorial leadership within the party.

"The candidate Wetang'ula is backing is his goon, whom he uses to silence his critics by disrupting their rallies, and he does it well, and that is why he has been rewarded. The candidate has no clue about transformational leadership other than goonism, and I cannot prescribe such a kind of leadership in Ford-Kenya under Wetang'ula," said Kalasinga.

He added, "I am supporting Wekesa, a young man who has good plans for his people, such as education, infrastructure and diplomatic leadership, which align with my ideals, and that is why I am supporting him, and I want to bring such kind of leadership to Ford-Kenya under my leadership."

The outspoken lawmaker states that Wetang'ula's time in politics is over, and he should retire to save himself from embarrassment.

"I don't fear Wetang'ula. We are all leaders and men. I am with the people, and he is alone. If he decides to kick me out of the party before I take over the party leadership, I am ready for the by-election, which I know I will defeat him badly and then take over the leadership come 2027," said Kalasinga.

On his issues of development, Kalasinga cited the government’s plan to lease Nzoia Sugar Company to a private investor for 30 years as one of the main reasons behind his fallout with Wetang’ula.

“You cannot just wake up and decide to lease out Nzoia Sugar, the economic base of this region, and give it to a foreigner for 30 years. What happens to the farmers who have depended on it since the time of past presidents?” he asked.

The MP said the deal would deny local farmers control over their livelihoods, accusing the government and Ford-Kenya leadership of silence on the matter.

In a rare disclosure, Kalasinga revealed that he has not visited State House for over a year and that his relationship with the government has become strained due to his outspoken stance.

“I last went to the State House one year ago,” he said. “One day, I was even locked out at the gate and told my name was not on the list. We had to wait about 30 minutes for a Nyanza delegation to finish their meeting, but when our turn came, I was told I wasn’t invited.”

Last week, while addressing Ford-Kenya delegates from Kabuchai/Chwele ward at his home in Kabuchai, Wetang'ula accused Kalasinga of betrayal and being ungrateful.

"My parents, family and I voted for Kalasinga to ensure he becomes an MP, but he is now disrespecting the very own party that helped him, and that can only be described as betrayal," said Wetang'ula.