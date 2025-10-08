×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Governor Otuoma under fire for paying consultant Sh4.9 million

By Mary Imenza | Oct. 8, 2025
Busia Governor Paul Otuoma. [File, Standard] 

Busia Governor Paul Otuoma is on the spot after an audit report exposed questionable spending and poor revenue collection in his administration for the financial year ending June 30, 2024.

According to the Auditor General’s report, the county paid Sh4.98 million to a consultant tasked with confirming the classification of a hospital that was already listed as a Level 5 facility.

The Senate County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC), chaired by Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’, grilled the governor on Tuesday over what members termed as blatant misuse of taxpayers’ money.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“This reads like a fictional story, Governor — that you gave a consultancy Sh4.98 million to advise you on whether the hospital should be Level 5 when it was already Level 5. This one is drama,” Kajwang’ said.

Kitui Senator Enock Wambua also questioned the rationale behind hiring the consultant, saying the task fell under the Ministry of Health and the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council.

“What do you need consultancy services for? There’s already a clear process for a facility to move from one level to another, it’s about service provision,” he said.

Faced with mounting pressure, the governor admitted there were inconsistencies in how health facilities were classified in the county.

“There was just an arbitrary registration in the county to say that this is now a facility Level 4 or Level 5,” Dr Otuoma said, without directly addressing why a consultant was engaged.

Senators also raised concerns over a sharp decline in the county’s revenue collection, particularly from parking fees and physical planning charges, warning that millions could have been lost through corruption.

Kajwang’ cited figures show that the physical planning and development department collected Sh4.9 million in the previous year but only Sh2 million in 2023/2024.

“So where did the rest of the money go?” the committee chair demanded.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna said that the 70 per cent drop in revenue should have prompted immediate internal investigations.

“If you were brought numbers showing a 70 per cent decline, Governor, you should have already asked for an explanation from your chief officer,” he said.

The report further revealed that Busia County officials have been conducting official business through personal email accounts, a breach of government protocol that exposes sensitive information and raises questions about accountability.

Auditors warned that such practices indicate weak internal controls and disregard for public sector information security standards.

The Senate committee has since ordered the governor to submit a detailed report explaining the consultancy expenditure, the decline in revenue, and steps being taken to secure official communication channels. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Busia Governor Paul Otuoma Auditor General’s Report Senate CPAC Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang
.

Latest Stories

300 villagers left homeless after eviction from President Ruto's Taita Taveta farm
300 villagers left homeless after eviction from President Ruto's Taita Taveta farm
Coast
By Renson Mnyamwezi
2 hrs ago
Scars of brutality: Survivors relive trauma of 2023 police crackdown
Courts
By Harold Odhiambo
2 hrs ago
State borrows Sh95.5b in five months as public debt hits Sh12 trillion
Politics
By Irene Githinji and Josphat Thiong'o
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

DCI grills JKIA cocaine suspects as London police seek answers
By Standard Reporter 2 hrs ago
DCI grills JKIA cocaine suspects as London police seek answers
Kalonzo Musyoka: The underrated power broker who could decide 2027 presidency
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
Kalonzo Musyoka: The underrated power broker who could decide 2027 presidency
State borrows Sh95.5b in five months as public debt hits Sh12 trillion
By Irene Githinji and Josphat Thiong'o 2 hrs ago
State borrows Sh95.5b in five months as public debt hits Sh12 trillion
Scars of brutality: Survivors relive trauma of 2023 police crackdown
By Harold Odhiambo 2 hrs ago
Scars of brutality: Survivors relive trauma of 2023 police crackdown
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved