Death at Bungoma Law Courts

By Ronald Kipruto | Oct. 7, 2025

[File, Standard]

An elderly man died on Tuesday at the Bungoma Law Courts while waiting for his advocate, Judiciary spokesperson Paul Ndemo has confirmed.

Ndemo said the man, who had arrived at the court on a motorcycle, appeared visibly unwell.

“On account of his condition, a Customer Care Officer handed him a Priority Card. This card is given to elderly persons, expectant mothers, persons with disabilities, and those who are sick, allowing them access to expedited service so they spend as little time as possible at the courts,” explained Ndemo.

According to the spokesperson, the man’s case was before the Environment and Land Court. He reportedly went outside to lie down on the grass as he waited for his advocate, together with his brothers.

A court official later found him unresponsive.

“Police were immediately called in, and it was confirmed that the man had, unfortunately, died.”

His body has been moved to the Bungoma County Referral Hospital morgue.

The incident comes just weeks after a separate case of violence at the same court.

On September 16, a police officer attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations  accidentally fired a bullet during a criminal hearing at the High Court, injuring five people, including three civilians and a prison officer, who were rushed to Bungoma County Referral Hospital.

