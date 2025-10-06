Leaders call for more funding for IEBC to bring voter registration to remote areas

President William Ruto's aide, Farouk Kibet, assists UDA party aspirant David Indakwa in seeking votes in Malava during a fund drive for the Butali Salvation Army church in Kakamega County. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Leaders have urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to make voter registration more accessible, saying most centres are too far from ordinary citizens, especially in remote areas.

Speaking during a church fundraising in Butali, Malava Constituency, Kakamega County, where he contributed Sh1 million towards the construction of a church, President William Ruto’s aide, Farouk Kibet, said the government should allocate funds to ensure every eligible Kenyan is registered ahead of the by-election and 2027 elections.

“IEBC has opened voter registration, but they are too far from the people. The government should allocate money to take registration closer to the constituencies,” said Kibet.

Kibet said that every Kenyan should have the opportunity to be registered without hindrance to elect good leaders and re-elect President Ruto.

"We want registration to be conducted in all parts of the country so that our people can be registered as voters to elect their leaders and re-elect our president for the good work he has done for the country and people of Malava, and that is why we want to get leaders who will work with the current administration now and after 2027," said Kibet.

He added, "IEBC should be in all parts of the country when conducting voter registration, even in the most remote areas, and that is why we should empower our commission."

The outspoken aide emphasised the need for unity and humility among leaders, urging locals to shun divisive politics.

He appealed to the people of Malava to support the government’s development agenda and avoid opposition politics that, he claimed, focus on insults instead of solutions.

“Let’s support the government and stay away from the opposition. Their work is to abuse others; they even take over funerals to attack the government,” he said.

He also urged the people of Malava to continue praying for peace and development, noting that unity among the Luhya community was crucial in their quest for national leadership.

“Let’s support each other so that we don’t embarrass one another. I want to see a Luhya tribe president one day,” he added.

Kibet asked Malava UDA candidate David Ndakwa to prioritise the needs of residents if elected, including creating employment opportunities and promoting development projects. “Ndakwa, when you get the opportunity, remember the people of Malava. Give them jobs and add more development,” said Kibet.

He urged businesspeople, opinion leaders and church leaders to play a role in mobilising voters and promoting peaceful campaigns in the region.

Principal Secretary for Higher Education, Dr Beatrice Inyangala, urged all stakeholders to ensure that people are registered and support the current administration.

"We want to ensure we have a government leader in the upcoming by-election, and we are going to ensure we retain the seat, and we should campaign in peace. Let us raise awareness and civic education so that our people can get registered in the ongoing voter registration," said Inyangala.