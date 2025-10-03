Teachers to lead in planting one million trees in Western Kenya

Basic education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok plant a tree during a prize giving day. [File, Standard]

Teachers in Western Kenya are set to spearhead the planting of one million trees as part of efforts to combat climate change and commemorate this year’s World Teachers’ Day.

The initiative, announced by Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Western Region Director Wilson Koros on Wednesday, aligns with the government’s national target of planting 15 billion trees by 2032.

“We are here to launch a tree planting initiative ahead of the World Teachers’ Day event, which will take place on Sunday, October 5. Teachers across the country will participate in planting trees to boost forest cover in the region and beyond,” Koros said.

He emphasised that the campaign is nationwide, with every teacher expected to plant at least five fruit trees.

“We chose fruit trees because they not only support the environment but also improve the nutritional value for the nation,” Koros added.

Bungoma County Forest Conservator Erick Abungu said the county has set a target of planting 19.3 million trees annually in the Mt. Elgon ecosystem, institutions, and homesteads to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Abungu stressed that 30 percent of the trees under President William Ruto’s 15-billion tree drive should be fruit-bearing species such as avocado, which has high export value and nutritional benefits.

“Currently, our tree nurseries hold 4.2 million seedlings. I urge residents to visit Kenya Forest Service nurseries, as well as group and individual nurseries, to pick seedlings available at subsidized prices,” Abungu said.

According to Abungu, Bungoma’s tree cover stands at 22.04 percent, with a goal to reach 30 percent by 2032.

“It is both your responsibility and mine to ensure we raise the total number of trees within our county so that we hit this target,” he said, warning that deforestation has already dried up streams, rivers, and dams in the region.

The Teachers Service Commission joins other agencies in supporting the government’s pledge to grow 15 billion trees in five years, part of a broader climate action strategy to restore degraded landscapes, secure water sources, and improve livelihoods.

Abungu noted that Kenya Forest Service aims to plant one billion trees itself, while teachers will play a key role in mobilizing communities and learners in schools across the country.

“We are determined to help the government achieve this vision for a greener future. The fight against climate change requires concerted effort from every sector of society,” Abungu said.