Court frees nurse accused of raping patient in hospital

By Mary Imenza and Benard Lusigi | Oct. 1, 2025
Martin Wekesa Wanjala, a nurse accused of attempting to rape a teen patient at Elgon View Hospital in Bungoma County. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

A nurse has been charged with attempted rape of a Form Three student who was admitted to a private hospital in Bungoma with malaria.

Martin Wekesa Wanjala denied the charges and was released on a bond of Sh200,000 with a surety of a similar amount.

According to court documents, the suspect allegedly committed the offense on September 29, 2025.

He faced an alternative charge of committing an indecent act with an adult contrary to section 11(1) of the sexual offences act number 3 of 2006.

The victim, a student in Kabuchai Constituency, had been admitted to the facility after experiencing a headache and joint pains.

Earlier, the victim's father accused the hospital of attempting to cover up the incident.

Speaking at Bungoma Police Station on Tuesday, the father said the management interfered with crucial evidence by allowing his daughter to shower before proper medical examination was conducted.

“My daughter was admitted at the hospital on Friday for treatment, but I was shocked that a health provider was preying on her,” he said.

Elgon View Hospital management acknowledged the incident and said the nurse had since been dismissed and reported to his professional body. The facility also confirmed notifying police once the case came to light.

Police said investigations are ongoing, and the suspect will face charges in court.

