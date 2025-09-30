ODM courts Western Kenya as party turns 20

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga during a church service in Hamisi, Vihiga County on September 28, 2025. [Brian Kisanji, Standard]

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has once again turned its focus to Western Kenya, with its top leadership urging the region to remain firmly anchored in the party’s fold ahead of the 2027 General Election.

ODM Deputy Party Leader and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, together with the party’s National Chairperson Gladys Wanga, made the appeal during a church service at Ibwali African Divine Church in Hamisi Sub-County.

The two reminded the region of its historic role as a bedrock of the Orange movement.

Osotsi hailed the recently concluded grassroots elections in Vihiga, Busia, Bungoma, and Kakamega counties as proof that ODM remains vibrant and deeply rooted in Western Kenya.

He dismissed suggestions that the party’s influence in the region was waning, arguing that the successful grassroots polls reflected ODM’s strong local structures.

“ODM is the only truly democratic party. The elections showed that our structures are strong. While other parties are held together by personalities, ODM is a movement of the people,” Osotsi said.

He urged leaders and supporters to resist distractions, insisting that ODM’s presence in Western Kenya is historic, deep-rooted, and unshakable.

“We have room for many people who believe in this party. ODM remains the only truly democratic outfit, and we are all united under the leadership and direction of Raila Odinga,” he added.

Since its formation in 2005 during the campaign against the proposed draft constitution, ODM has relied heavily on Western Kenya for numbers and grassroots mobilisation.

Alongside Nyanza and the Coast, the region’s support has consistently made ODM a formidable force in national politics.

From the 2007 elections, where Raila Odinga’s ODM swept nearly all parliamentary seats in Western, to the 2013 and 2017 contests, the region has remained one of the party’s strongholds.

Wanga, who doubles up as Homabay governor, reminded the congregation that ODM is celebrating 20 years since its formation this year—an achievement few parties in Kenya’s turbulent political landscape have managed.

“ODM is now 20 years old since it was formed. We have walked this journey with Vihiga, Kakamega, Bungoma, Busia, and Trans Nzoia. This region is the stronghold of our party,” Wanga said.

She described the party’s survival amid years of shifting political winds as proof of its resilience and the loyalty of its supporters.

She also extended an invitation to Western Kenya residents to attend the ODM at 20 national celebrations, scheduled for October 10–12 in Mombasa.

“These celebrations are not just about marking a birthday. They are about recognising the sacrifices, loyalty, and struggles that have kept ODM alive—and Western has always been part of this journey,” she said.

Wanga further declared that ODM’s main goal in 2027 is to be in government, either by forming it or joining a winning coalition.

“ODM is keen on forming the next government or partnering in a coalition that will lead to its formation. We will not be an opposition party again,” she stressed.