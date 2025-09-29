×
Kakamega moves to curb maternal deaths as PPH claims half of cases

By Benard Lusigi | Sep. 29, 2025
Kakamega Chief Officer for Medical Services, Dr David Alilah, during a press conference at Kakamega County General Hospital. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

Postpartum haemorrhage (PPH), excessive bleeding after childbirth, has been identified as the leading cause of maternal deaths in Kakamega County, accounting for 50 per cent of cases.

This was revealed during the End PPH Run 2025, where county officials announced that a special committee will be formed to develop strategies to address PPH-related morbidity in public health facilities.

The county’s Chief Officer for Medical Services, Dr David Alilah, said the telemedicine committee will propose policies and measures aimed at achieving zero maternal mortality.

Dr Alilah further noted that the county has advertised 270 positions for healthcare workers, particularly nurses, to work alongside consultants in maternity wards.

"We are going to employ more health workers, especially nurses, who are going to support our consultants in the maternity ward," he said.

The event, organised by the Kenya Obstetric and Gynaecological Society (KOGS) and the Midwives Association of Kenya, also featured a blood donation drive.

Dr Alilah emphasised that consultants at county referral hospitals will play a key role in guiding public health facilities on policy formulation and implementation.

"We have a regional blood centre serving four counties in the Western region, and we have put in place measures to increase blood reserves. We will also ensure that each health facility has at least two Non-pneumatic Anti-Shock Garments (NASGs). In addition, 30 per cent of the health budget is now reserved for procuring critical care supplies to give mothers dignity during delivery," he said.

Chief Officer for Public Health Rose Muhanda said the county is relying on community health promoters (CHPs) to bridge gaps caused by delays in expectant mothers accessing health facilities.

"We have started an awareness campaign with the help of CHPs, who are mapping out expectant mothers across all 12 constituencies to ensure they are linked to nearby facilities," said Muhanda.

According to the reproductive and maternal health services department in Kakamega, the county records 180 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births, with PPH contributing to half of them.

Dr Daniel Oluoch, Chairman of the Kenya Obstetric and Gynaecological Society and the Midwives Association of Kenya (Western Branch), criticised the Social Health Authority (SHA) for failing to cover underage mothers, despite PPH being the leading cause of maternal deaths nationwide, with 2,000–3,000 women dying each year.

"Every child deserves a mother, and every mother deserves a mother. Right now, the Social Health Authority does not cover underage mothers, leaving many detained in hospitals because they cannot pay bills. We need a working system for all," said Dr Oluoch.

He explained that the goal is to end preventable maternal deaths from PPH through a five-year, four-pillar strategy focusing on advocacy and community engagement, research and skills building, innovation and health system strengthening, and data ecosystems development.

"This approach aims to create lasting impact from the community level to national and global health systems," he added.




