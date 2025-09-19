Woman reunites with baby after well-wishers pay hospital bill

Scovia Wamukoya (patient) addresses the media alongside Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa who came to clear her hospital bill at the Westlands Specialist Hospital, Nairobi, on Thursday 18, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

A mother who was stranded in hospital over an unpaid hospital bill now has all the reasons to smile after well-wishers, including Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa on Thursday secured her discharge.

Scovia Wamukoya will now have a chance to reunite with her infant, who has missed motherly care for the last two months since she was admitted to the Westlands Specialist Hospital.

Speaking at the facility, Wamukoya said the two months have been a nightmare, having undergone four surgeries.

"It's been a long journey. I thank God, Kenyans, and the hospital for their efforts," she said.

Wamukoya had appealed for help from Kenyans and specifically pleaded with Barasa through a video clip that went viral on social media.

"I have not fed my child since I gave birth. I am healed and it is only the hospital bill that is keeping me in the hospital bed," she pleaded.

The young woman had developed complications after delivering through caesarean and was referred to the Nairobi facility, which successfully treated her.

"I am okay and happy. I have healed," she said.

Governor Barasa stated that they have reached an agreement with the hospital on a payment plan to settle the accumulated bill of Sh2.3 million, as per the facility's management.

He, however, did not disclose the details of the payment plan.

"Our conversation has been how the fee is sorted out. We have also agreed with Social Health Authority (SHA) that they are going to do their part," he said.

"I want to appreciate the management of the hospital where our sister Scovia has been treated for almost two months. For the first time, she will have an opportunity to be with her child," he added

The hospital's administrator said: "We had a very fruitful meeting with SHA, the governor (Barasa), and appreciate their response to have the patient discharged."