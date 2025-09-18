'Keep off', Lusaka tells politicians over Sh7.5b hospital

Governor Kenneth Lusaka speaking during a leadership and stakeholders’ consultative forum at Kibabii University. [File, Standard]

Governor Kenneth Lusaka has cautioned local leaders against politicising the newly approved Bungoma Level 6 Hospital, warning that unnecessary wrangling could derail what he termed a generational investment in healthcare for the region.

Speaking during a leadership and stakeholders’ consultative forum at Kibabii University, Lusaka stressed that the KSh7.5 billion project, backed by the African Development Bank (AfDB), is designed to serve not just Bungoma but the wider Western region.

“As county leaders, we must prioritize development over personal ambitions,” Lusaka said.

“The approved Level 6 hospital is a transformative facility that will serve Bungoma, the wider region, and even beyond. Let us not play politics with this project; the stakes are too high for our people.”he added.

The governor confirmed that the AfDB-funded facility has completed its pre-feasibility stage, with Sichei in Kabuchai Constituency selected as the preferred construction site.

Once operational, the hospital is expected to provide specialized services including treatment for terminal illnesses, alongside training, research, and advanced diagnostics.

Beyond healthcare, Lusaka argued that the project would be a powerful economic stimulus for Bungoma, creating jobs and spurring growth in infrastructure, trade, and real estate.

Industrialization Principal Secretary Dr. Juma Mukhwana, representing the Ministry of Health at the forum, assured stakeholders of the national government’s support.

He said the project now awaits the signing of a financing agreement between the National Treasury and AfDB, with groundbreaking set for March 2026.

“This hospital will mark a major milestone not just for Bungoma but for the entire Western region,the government remains committed to ensuring all processes are concluded in time to kick off construction.”Dr.Mukhwana said.

Lusaka’s remarks appeared aimed at cooling rising political tensions surrounding the project’s location and implementation, with some leaders reportedly angling for alternative sites.

He insisted that unity was crucial to safeguard the facility’s successful rollout.

“This is not about which constituency scores political points,it is about safeguarding the health of millions and laying down a foundation for the county’s future.”Lusaka remarked.

The Level 6 hospital, once complete, will be the first of its kind in Western Kenya, positioning Bungoma as a regional hub for advanced healthcare.