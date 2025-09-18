×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

'Keep off', Lusaka tells politicians over Sh7.5b hospital

By Juliet Omelo | Sep. 18, 2025
Governor Kenneth Lusaka speaking during a leadership and stakeholders’ consultative forum at Kibabii University. [File, Standard]

Governor Kenneth Lusaka has cautioned local leaders against politicising the newly approved Bungoma Level 6 Hospital, warning that unnecessary wrangling could derail what he termed a generational investment in healthcare for the region.

Speaking during a leadership and stakeholders’ consultative forum at Kibabii University, Lusaka stressed that the KSh7.5 billion project, backed by the African Development Bank (AfDB), is designed to serve not just Bungoma but the wider Western region.

“As county leaders, we must prioritize development over personal ambitions,” Lusaka said. 

“The approved Level 6 hospital is a transformative facility that will serve Bungoma, the wider region, and even beyond. Let us not play politics with this project; the stakes are too high for our people.”he added.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The governor confirmed that the AfDB-funded facility has completed its pre-feasibility stage, with Sichei in Kabuchai Constituency selected as the preferred construction site.

Once operational, the hospital is expected to provide specialized services including treatment for terminal illnesses, alongside training, research, and advanced diagnostics.

Beyond healthcare, Lusaka argued that the project would be a powerful economic stimulus for Bungoma, creating jobs and spurring growth in infrastructure, trade, and real estate.

Industrialization Principal Secretary Dr. Juma Mukhwana, representing the Ministry of Health at the forum, assured stakeholders of the national government’s support. 

He said the project now awaits the signing of a financing agreement between the National Treasury and AfDB, with groundbreaking set for March 2026.

“This hospital will mark a major milestone not just for Bungoma but for the entire Western region,the government remains committed to ensuring all processes are concluded in time to kick off construction.”Dr.Mukhwana said.

Lusaka’s remarks appeared aimed at cooling rising political tensions surrounding the project’s location and implementation, with some leaders reportedly angling for alternative sites.

He insisted that unity was crucial to safeguard the facility’s successful rollout.

“This is not about which constituency scores political points,it is about safeguarding the health of millions and laying down a foundation for the county’s future.”Lusaka remarked.

The Level 6 hospital, once complete, will be the first of its kind in Western Kenya, positioning Bungoma as a regional hub for advanced healthcare.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Bungoma Level 6 Hospital Hospital Claims Bungoma County Governor Lusaka Bungoma Politics
.

Latest Stories

Trans Nzoia banks on new seed technology to boost farmers' resilience
Trans Nzoia banks on new seed technology to boost farmers' resilience
Smart Harvest
By Juliet Omelo
37 mins ago
Kenya eyes double gold on penultimate day of world championships
Athletics
By AFP
45 mins ago
Former Barca presidents deny corruption at ref scandal court appearance
Football
By AFP
50 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why global ratings agency is doubting Mbadi's debt strategy
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Why global ratings agency is doubting Mbadi's debt strategy
How illicit financial flows cost Kenya Sh243b annually
By Graham Kajilwa 1 hr ago
How illicit financial flows cost Kenya Sh243b annually
Plan to move teachers' Sh20b medical cover to SHA sparks storm
By Lewis Nyaundi 2 hrs ago
Plan to move teachers' Sh20b medical cover to SHA sparks storm
'Wantam' reality? How wind of change is sweeping Africa
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
'Wantam' reality? How wind of change is sweeping Africa
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved