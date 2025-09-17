Transfer officials demanding bribes from school heads in Kakamega, MPs say

Ikolomani Mp Bernard Shinali cuts a ribon to officiall open a storey learning building at Ivakale primary school at Shinyalu, Kakamega county on September, 14, 2025. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

A section of MPs from Kakamega County have called for the transfer of senior education officials accused of soliciting bribes from teachers and school heads.

Led by Ikolomani MP Bernard Shinali, the lawmakers accused the Ikolomani Sub-County Director of Education of running a reign of intimidation that has left teachers working in fear.

“Teachers are struggling to find jobs, and when they approach your office, you demand money. Yet allocations for employment are made through the Teachers Service Commission (TSC). We don’t want government employees harassing teachers,” Shinali said on Sunday during a church fundraiser.

He claimed the official was extorting money from desperate teachers seeking opportunities while also interfering with funds disbursed to schools by the government.

“Headteachers cannot even construct a toilet because every coin is monitored. If officials want facilitation, let their offices handle it instead of diverting school funds. Headteachers are scared to raise complaints because they are threatened with interdiction or transfers,” he said.

He added that the officer should be transferred due to a tainted track record. Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera echoed the concerns, recalling past experiences of alleged graft within Kakamega’s education offices.

He cited a former county education director, accusing her of arrogance and harassment of school administrators.

“Kakamega has never been lucky, but last week we received grace when one of the most arrogant directors left. We want the incoming director to avoid harassing teachers and instead ensure that money sent to schools is used for building classrooms, toilets, and other facilities. CDF funds are not enough,” Nabwera said.

He further accused the Ikolomani Sub-County director of abusing her office for personal interests, claiming she influenced her husband’s transfer to Mumias against policy.

“She has failed the integrity test. Let her pack and go,” Nabwera charged.

Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe supported the calls, condemning the alleged practice of demanding money from teachers in exchange for employment.

Earlier this year, Lurambi MP Bishop Titus Khamala had also raised similar concerns against the immediate former Kakamega County Director of Education, Hellen Nyang'au, accusing her of collecting illegal levies from principals.

"We will not allow our teachers to be harassed by education officials who are not satisfied with the funds they have from the ministry. As leaders, we will not sit back and watch our schools crumble under financial burden by officials who are asking for money to approve school projects," said Khamala.

One of the school heads who talked to The Standard in anonymity said officials at the Ministry of Education were demanding Sh100,000 to Sh200,000 to approve the construction of projects in schools across the county.

"I was once asked for Sh200,000 to approve the construction of projects, and the money depends on the level of the school; the higher the level of the school, the higher the amount. If you resist, you are being intimidated with threats of interdiction and transfer to far and wide hardship places," said the school head.

The MPs now want the Ministry of Education and the TSC to urgently intervene and overhaul the county’s education office to restore confidence among teachers and ensure proper use of public funds.

When contacted, the Kakamega County Director for Education, Mr Stephen Abere, over the allegations, he promised to revert back as he was attending an online meeting; however, by the time of going to the press, Mr Abere had not responded back.