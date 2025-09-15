Fear in Kakamega as gangs deploy women to lure victims into night traps

Crude weapons impounded after the arrest of members of an outlawed Jeshi Jinga gang in Mumias East constituency. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

Seven suspected members of the dreaded 'Jeshi Jinga' criminal gang terrorising locals, especially in funerals at night, in Mumias East, Kakamega County, have been arrested.

Mumias East OCPD Doris Chemos said the police conducted the raid to nab the suspects after their names came up during the security meetings involving the locals.

"In collaboration with other security agencies, we organised a meeting with locals, and they gave us names of the members of the gang, including the seven arrested," said Chemos.

She said among those arrested is the gang's ringleader and financier. Ms Chemos said a form four student aged 17 years was among the members of the gang that was arrested.

"It is worrying because the gang involves youthful members, and during the raid, we arrested a form four student who was suspended from one of the local schools, and he is part of the gang. I want to urge parents to take control of their children, not to engage in criminal activities because the law doesn't favour a young or elderly criminal," said Chemos.

The OCPD and the police recovered several brooms of Cannabis sativa, machetes, crude weapons and black jackets suspected to be used in criminal activities by the Jeshi Jinga.

She said an investigation into last week's killing of a bodaboda operator was underway. The OCPD said the gang uses ladies to trap boda boda riders and other victims.

"Early this week, we arrested a girlfriend of the boda boda operator who was killed by the use of a crude weapon, and she is in our custody to help in our investigation," said Chemos.

She added, "However, during the raid we arrested a lady who is said to be used by the gang to lure men, especially boda boda operators at night, and most of them end up in the hands of the gang and get attacked, their items stolen and even killed."

Early this week, a suspected member of the gang was shot dead, and two others were arrested by police at Sabatia market in Butere Constituency.

Kakamega County Police Commander Lucy Kananu said the suspect, who was shot, had attacked officers with a machete.

According to police, the three gang members had earlier stolen from a church and several electronic shops before they were confronted by officers.

“Police had been tipped off about suspected thieves who had stolen electronics from a shop and items from a church. Officers intercepted two suspects with the stolen goods on a motorbike and arrested them,” Kananu explained.

“On their way, they were attacked by two other suspects. One tried to free his accomplices by injuring an officer and damaging his firearm, which forced police to respond. Sadly, he was shot and died on the spot,” she added.

Kakamega County Commissioner Mwangi Meru condemned rising cases of burglary and cattle theft in Butere and vowed decisive action.

“We have recorded incidents of break-ins and burglaries targeting homes, shops, and churches. In this case, the suspects had stolen chairs, tables, and electronics from a church,” said Meru.

Jeshi Jinga has its dominance in the Mumias, Khwisero, Butere, Ikolomani and Shinyalu Constituencies, and it has been giving residents sleepless nights, especially at burials.

The gang has been storming funerals, stealing food, beating up mourners and getting away with family items.