Lusaka unveils panel to recruit Bungoma County Public Service Board

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka with a section of panel tasked of recruiting members of County Public Service Board.[Benard Lusigi, Standard]

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka has unveiled a five-member selection panel tasked with recruiting new members of the County Public Service Board.

This is in line with Section 58A of the County Government Amendment Act, 2020.

The panel is chaired by CS Elizabeth Wanyonyi and comprises CPA Rita Manyonge, Julius Bakasa, Chemonges Stephen, and Saul Wasilwa.

It will oversee the advertisement of vacancies in at least two national dailies, review applications, shortlist candidates, and conduct interviews.

“I urge you to ensure the process is open, transparent, and anchored on merit and professionalism,” said Lusaka, calling for the recruitment to be expedited so the Board can resume its constitutional and statutory functions without delay.

Last week, operations of the County Public Service Board temporarily stalled following a lack of quorum, after two members, the Board Chairperson Jonathan Namulala and Geofrey Chemonges, proceeded on terminal leave.

Their contracts expired on September 4, 2025.

Bungoma County Attorney Oringe Waswa told residents not to mistake the move for disciplinary action.

"With their exit, the board has been left with only two members and the secretary, a number that falls short of the quorum required by law, effectively halting official business. However, I want to reassure the public that corrective measures are already in place to ensure no services get halted," said Waswa.

The Bungoma County Attorney said that names of a proposed vetting panel to oversee the recruitment of a new board are currently before the County Assembly and will be considered once the House resumes from recess.

“The process of filling the vacant positions will be fast-tracked so that the Board can resume its constitutional and statutory functions without unnecessary delays,” said Waswa.

Despite the hitch, the County Secretary William Nasong'o maintained that the administration remains committed to good governance, transparency, and efficient service delivery to the people of Bungoma.

"Nothing will get stalled; we have measures in place to ensure our people get services uninterruptedly, and our residents should have faith in their administration," said Nasong'o.

Benjamin Makokha, a local, had urged the county to move with speed and ensure the vacancies are filled on time for smooth and continuous delivery of service.

"We want the executive and assembly to fast-track the recruitment and appointment of the entire board so that employment of workers and other vital services move smoothly without any hitch," said Makokha.