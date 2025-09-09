×
The Standard

Khalwale: Murkomen is a 'TikTok phone boy' unfit for security docket

By Mary Imenza | Sep. 9, 2025
Senate Majority Whip Bonny Khalwale says Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen is unfit for security docket. [Photos, Standard]

Senate Majority Whip, Dr Bonny Khalwale, has said that Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen was unfit to handle the country's security portfolio.

The Kakamega Senator (UDA) described Murkomen as a "TikTok phone boy with too much English", alleging the CS was out of touch with security realities in the western region.

Dr Khalwale took issue with Murkomen's recent high-level meetings at Golf Hotel in Kakamega, accusing the CS of sidling some elected leaders in the county.

The CS held a meeting with top security officials and a section of leaders from the region to deliberate rising cases of cattle rustling and organised gang attacks in the area.

Khalwale mocked the CS’s style of leadership, contrasting his polished public image with what he said was a lack of practical results.

“Security is not handled in Golf Hotel. When I was dealing with cattle theft here in Butere, I went to the ground with DCI officers, chiefs and administrators, and within three days we recovered 47 stolen cows,” Khalwale said.

He spoke on Saturday during a funeral in Butere. Khalwale, who is a ranking member in the Senate and in government, has been a critic of President William Ruto's administration.

In recent days, he has also taken on Health CS Aden Duale over unpaid claims by the Social Health Authority (SHA) to hospitals such as St Mary's Mumias Hospital. 

The senator vowed to stand with residents of Kakamega and Vihiga counties, where killings linked to organised gangs have left communities in fear. 

Murkomen, who was also in the region over the weekend, had warned about the rise of gangs such as the Reggae Boys, Nduthi Culture, and the 42 Brothers.

He assured residents that the government would deploy more police officers and urged locals to work with authorities to expose criminals.

But Khalwale dismissed those pledges as detached from the daily reality of villagers.

“A real security leader wears boots and goes to the ground, not shoes for luxury hotels. This young man with a phone always on TikTok cannot be minister for security. The President made a mistake giving him this sensitive docket,” he charged.

.

.

.

