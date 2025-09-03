×
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
The Standard

Natembeya slams govt over presence of Jubaland forces in Mandera

By Osinde Obare | Sep. 3, 2025
Mandera residents hold protest against the presence of Jubaland forces in Mandera town. [Ibrahim Adan, Standard]

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has said that the country's security integrity is under siege following the intrusion of Jubaland forces into the country.

Natembeya accused the government of choosing to remain silent even as forces from a foreign country operate freely in Mandera County.

Natembeya, a critic of the Kenya Kwanza administration, warned that the presence of uninvited foreign forces on any soil is a threat to the country's territorial sovereignty and integrity.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

"It is wrong for the militia group to reign terror on our soil. This is an invasion of our territorial sovereignty." He said

Speaking during a funeral at Cherang'any Hills Secondary School in Sinyereri Ward, the governor faulted President William Ruto for lifting restrictions on the issuance of identification cards to Somalis, saying the move poses a security risk to the country.

"My advisory on the issuance of identification cards had been misconstrued to have been an affront against the Kenyan Somalis, but the truth of the matter is that Ruto's actions put the country's security integrity at risk," he said.

Natembeya argued that critics of his advice against the issuance of ID cards to foreigners are now seeing the sense.

"I'm now vindicated, and those who pointed fingers of blame are now seeing it happen right before their naked eyes," Natembeya said.

Related Topics

Jubaland Forces In Mandera Jubaland Forces Jubbaland Forces in Mandera Governor George Natembeya
.

.

.

Digger Classified

The Standard
