Murkomen says not sure of Jubaland forces presence in Mandera

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen during a past press conference in speaks in Maralal Town, Samburu County. [File, Standard]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has feigned ignorance of the presence of foreign soldiers in Mandera, despite the outcry from local leaders and residents.

Speaking in Busia during the launch of the Jukwaa la Usalama tour in Western Kenya, Murkomen said the government was unaware of any Jubaland forces operating inside Kenya.

He said that the government will, however, investigate the claims from the locals and a section of politicians. The CS criticised unnamed politicians for politicising the security of the country.

“We cannot confirm now where the alleged forces are from or who they are. A proper security analysis will be conducted, and if there is cause for concern, we will inform Kenyans,” he said.

The CS dismissed claims that schools in Mandera had been occupied and accused unnamed politicians of exploiting security matters for political gain.

Murkomen said Kenya has no policy allowing foreign troops, whether from Somalia or elsewhere, to operate in the country.

He said that in cases where people cross into Kenya due to conflict, security agencies assess them and, where necessary, facilitate their return home.

“If we have forces from Somalia, it's not by invitation of the Kenyan government. They may be fleeing conflict, but our agencies will investigate and ensure they are accounted for,” he said.

He added that the main border security threats come from criminals aiming to attack Kenyans and steal property, not from people seeking refuge.

Murkomen’s remarks come amid unrest in Mandera’s Border Point One area, where residents protested on Tuesday over alleged Jubaland troop presence.

Some residents said children were avoiding school for fear of abduction or forced recruitment. However, the CS denied the reports that learning had been affected by the foreigners.

Mandera Governor Mohamed Khalif supported the residents’ concerns, warning that foreign forces could threaten both local security and national sovereignty.

“The presence of these troops undermines the peace and security of our people and cannot be ignored,” Khalif said.

Jubaland Vice President Mohamed Sayid told the BBC Somali service that their forces were stationed near the border, not inside Kenya, and were in contact with Mandera’s security committee.

“Residents have no reason to fear for their safety,” he said.