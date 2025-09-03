Trans Nzoia disburses Sh40 million bursaries to needy students

Trans Nzoia Education Executive Janerose Mutama issues bursary cheques to needy students in Bidii and Sinyereri wards on Sept 2, 2025. [Osinde Obare, Standard]

Due to financial constraints from delayed capitation disbursements and parents' inability to pay school fees, Trans-Nzoia County has stepped in to assist 8,000 students in day schools across the region.

On Tuesday, the County's Executive Member for Education, Janerose Mutama, launched a bursary distribution program worth 40 million shillings for needy students in the Bidii and Sinyereri wards.

After months of careful vetting, teams from the Education Department began visiting schools to distribute bursaries to the selected students.

Mutama emphasized that they had identified genuinely needy students who would benefit from this assistance.

At Sinyereri Secondary School, an atmosphere of jubilation filled the air as grateful students received bursary cheques from county government officials.

The beneficiaries expressed their joy, relieved that they could continue their education thanks to the bursaries.

"This is a kind intervention. I was worried that the school management might not allow me to remain in school without paying anything. I'm so happy that the county government has come to our rescue," said Jane Simiyu.

Mutama assured the students that the county administration is committed to supporting them in achieving their dreams.

"The governor is dedicated to promoting the education of underprivileged children to help lift their families out of poverty," she stated.

She noted that 8,000 needy students are targeted in the bursary program.

"We are actively involved in the distribution of these funds to ensure they reach the deserving cases," she added.

The support was not only appreciated by the students; school principals also acknowledged the critical intervention by the county government.

Amid growing uncertainty in many schools due to delayed capitation and fee remittance, principals face difficult decisions about how to operate their institutions.

Frustrations from lack of funds have forced some principals to send students home for unpaid fees, disrupting learning.

Some principals are engaged in risky negotiations with suppliers over unpaid debts.

"We have yet to pay our suppliers, and they have stopped providing us with necessary items. Some of us are forced to play hide-and-seek," explained one affected principal.

Stakeholders have raised concerns over the delayed disbursement of capitation and criticized the government for its perceived indifference to education.

"The government is insensitive toward education. We see it as a deliberate move to sabotage the education of our children," lamented Boniface Wanyoike.

