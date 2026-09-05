How Malkia Strikers squandered a direct ticket to LA 2028 Olympics

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Malkia Strikers players react to a defeat to Egypt during their 2026 CAVB Women’s African Nations Championship final at Kasarani Indoor Arena on Friday. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Kenyans watched helplessly as the dream of an immediate stress-free ticket to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics went up in smoke at a fully packed Kasarani Indoor Arena on Friday evening.

Malkia Strikers’ straight-sets defeat to Egypt in the final of the 2026 Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) Women’s Nations Championship not only stripped them of the continental crown but also denied them Africa’s ticket to the global showpiece.

Finishing second-best leaves Kenya facing a brutal, high-stakes tightrope walk through the remaining pathways to the 2028 Olympic Games. This was Kenya's first final defeat on home soil for many years since falling 3-1 to Egypt in 2003.

While the Kenyan girls have built a legacy of continental invincibility and resilience, their final clash against the Egyptians exposed deep-rooted vulnerabilities that the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) and management of the team can no longer sweep under the rug.

The North Africans staged a dominant display to demolish the homegirls 3-0 (25-22, 25-15, 25-15) to crush the hopes of thousands of Kenyans who had thronged Kasarani with high expectations of a glorious ending.

The Egyptians seemed prepared, with a hunger that drove them to exploit a Kenyan side that looked psychologically fatigued and tactically inferior. Prior to the final, there was a reported disquiet in Kenya's camp over unpaid allowances. And for the Kenyans at Kasarani and those who watched the game through the livestream, the first set offered a glimmer of competitive hope as Malkia Strikers kept within touching distance of their guests.

However, the subsequent sets degenerated into a show of unforced errors as service reception crumbled under heavy tactical pressure that the Kenyan technical bench, led by head coach Geoffrey Omondi, seemed not to have been prepared for.

The Egyptians owned the court as they capitalised on this to totally destroy Kenya’s game plan. Attacking options became predictable, and the net defence became porous as they neutralised Kenya’s blocks to cruise to victory, hence bagging their fourth continental gong.

The Kenyan duo of Terry Tata and Marian Sokoyo secured individual awards in the list dominated by Egyptians. Tata took home the best opposite award, whereas Sokoyo was voted the best middle blocker.

Speaking after their defeat to Egypt, coach Omondi said that they were unable to execute their game plan.

“We had trained in the morning for the speed game, but we were not able to implement it in the game situation. Egypt played a very fast game, and that is what took us out of the game; we were not able to cope with the speed at some point,” Omondi said.

He revealed that lack of friendly matches against high-profile teams ahead of the championship could have also resulted in their inability to contain the Egyptians. “Unfortunately, we were not able to get friendly matches with teams from outside, but we played with our local teams," said a devastated Omondi.

With the implications of the defeat having extended far beyond the loss of the continental trophy, the defeat also reduced Kenya’s chances of featuring at the 2028 Olympics to zero. The team now faces an unforgiving road ahead with only two qualification options remaining.

In an impossible mission, Malkia, who qualified for the FIVB 2027 World Cup, must be at their best and do what their predecessors have failed to do for decades at the global event, which is one of the remaining pathways to LA 2028.

Even so, it’s a tall order for the Kenyans, who have never gone past the group stage in previous global events, to expect to secure one of the three Olympic slots up for grabs at the World Cup. The second option does not offer hope either, because they can only qualify through the world ranking quota.